The Good, Bad and Ugly of Houston's Heartbreaking Sweet 16 Loss to Illinois

HOUSTON- It was a sad night in Houston as the No. 2 seed UH Cougars shockingly fell to the No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini 65-55 in the Sweet 16 on late Thursday night. This was a disappointing and early end to a season full of promise for the Cougars.

After two dominant wins in the first and second round, Houston got eliminated from March Madness in a game that turned into a blowout in favor of Illinois. Making this even more surprising was losing in this fashion right at home in Houston at the Toyota Center.

While the Cougars got their fifth straight 30 win season, it didn't result in the ending they wanted whatsoever. Houston's final record was 30-7 and it was unable to get back to the national championship this season after finishing as the runner-up last year. Illinois heads off to its second Elite Eight in three years and the Illini look to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2005.

Here's the good, bad and ugly of this tough loss for Houston.

Good: Defense and Turnovers

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) grabs a rebound against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While Houston fans may think there was no good that came out of this, there actually was. First of all, Houston did a great job on defense. The Cougars got it done on that end of the floor. Illinois ended up scoring just 65 even with all the free throws at the end, almost 20 points under its average points per game.

Houston also forced nine turnovers and cashed in with 15 points off them. Illinois doesn't turn the ball over, but UH did what it needed to do in this category. The Cougars won that battle by eight points. Houston was also competitive on the offensive glass against a great rebounding team and had 10 second chance points compared to 12 for Illinois.

The Cougars got plenty of open shots and looks. Basically, Houston set the table right to win this game in most of the key areas, except actually shooting the ball well.

Bad: Cenac Jr. and Uzan

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) shoots the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

These two were vital to Houston's success, but it was not their night against the Illini. That cost the Cougars big-time. Freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. was not hitting his mid-range shots he can normally make. Senior point guard Milos Uzan was not really existent on the offensive end.

Cenac Jr. had open shots throughout the game, even one at the rim which he completely missed. He was just 3/12 from the field and 0/3 from three. Cenac Jr. is capable of making them, but had his worst shooting night on the most important game for a good one. He was good on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Uzan as the senior point guard was not effective in scoring. He was just 2/11 from the field and had two rebounds. Uzan and Cenac Jr. each had six points.

Ugly: Horrible Shooting

Houston could not knock down a shot in almost any situation until it was too little, too late. It was the worst shooting night of the season for Houston and one of the worst in recent program history given the situation.

Everything else went Houston's way except making the shot. UH was 34% from the field (22/68) and were just 9/32 (28%). Meanwhile, Illionis was just around 40% in both categories. A 65-point defensive effort would usually be enough for Houston to win given the offense averages almost 78 per game.

The biggest issue was the start of the second half. Illinois went on a 20-4 run during that period. It also included a 17-0 stretch. That was where Houston lost the game and could not respond with a made shot. The Cougars had a whopping four points in almost nine minutes of action. Some shots were missed so badly off the rim. For whatever reason, Houston could not shoot. It never looked like this the entire year.

Houston went down 18 points at that time in mind-blowing fashion and while the Cougars brought it down to seven with 1:33 left, it was not enough at all. Senior guard Emanuel Sharp was the leading scorer with 17 points, but was 3/10 from three. Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings was hesitant at times, and only took 10 shots. He had just 11 total. The bench only contributed nine points, all from redshirt freshman Chase McCarty.

Additionally, Houston only got to the free throw line two times in the whole game.