Where Houston's NBA Draft Prospects Are Currently Projected

It's expected to be a big 2026 NBA Draft for the Houston Cougars. This could end up being one of the most special drafts for Houston basketball program given that four Cougars could potentially get selected over the two rounds from June 23-24.

The draft is in Brooklyn, New York once again, and a couple of former Houston star freshmen will be in attendance in Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. Those two are both expected to be taken in the first round of the draft and will highlight the event for Houston. It's not just Flemings and Cenac Jr. Houston's two veteran guards and graduates in Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan could also be taken.

Here are the current draft pick projections for all four Houston players.

Kingston Flemings

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Flemings will be one of the top lottery picks as one of the best players in the draft. All projections have him going in the top 10. According to the latest mock draft by ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Flemings was projected 8th overall to the Atlanta Hawks. Woo also mentioned that the Hawks or the Milwaukee Bucks at 10th are most realistic.

With his incredible athleticism, speed, shot-making and creation as a point guard, Flemings will be the highest pick for Houston this year after a record-breaking year with the Cougars. Flemings is also projected to the Hawks according to Ben Couch of NBA.com.

Flemings was projected ninth overall to the Dallas Mavericks according to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports. Meanwhile, Tankathon still has Flemings seventh overall to the Sacramento Kings. His efficiency towards the end of the season was a concern, but he has too much talent to pass up.

Chris Cenac Jr.

Cenac Jr. at the start of the season was initially thought to be one of the top picks in the draft as a 6-foot-11 big man who could be fluid across the court and have a jumpshot. He turned out to be much more of a raw prospect with talent that could be developed.

He's currently projected 23rd overall to the Hawks according to ESPN, and would join Flemings as teammates in this mock. Meanwhille, Yahoo Sports has Cenac 16th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies and Tankathon has him 20th overall to the San Antonio Spurs. He won't immediately contribute to a team, and is still developing his game. Cenac Jr. is also projected 22nd overall according to Bleacher Report.

Emanuel Sharp

Sharp has jumped up the draft boards after his impressive combine scrimmage. His excellent 3-point shooting and strong defense as a perimeter guard have caught the NBA's attention. Sharp is projected 39th overall to the Houston Rockets according to ESPN and it seems like he might get taken in the top half of the second round. His experience as a five-year player at Houston should allow him to immediately join a rotation.

Milos Uzan

The draft boards are mixed on Uzan, the veteran point guard who showcased his calm leadership with Houston and was the floor general on a team that reached the national championship in 2025.

Uzan was projected 51st overall to the Washington Wizards according to ESPN, and is in the 50s range for mock drafts. He could be one of the last picks taken, and his ability to catch fire from three as well as good defense make him an interesting pick.