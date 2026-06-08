Why Kingston Flemings Has the Makings of a Special NBA Player

One of the most talked-about NBA Draft prospects leading up to the event has been now former Houston Cougars point guard Kingston Flemings.

The special talent is widely expected to be one of the top lottery picks taken, and it seems like it'll be in the top eight. Flemings was the real star in Houston during the 2025-26 season and was one of the best freshmen and players in all of college basketball.

It wasn't expected to be like this for Flemings, but Houston's coaching staff knew exactly the kind of player he was from the very beginning. Most of UH's star freshman class was focused on Chris Cenac Jr., who'll also get taken in the first round, and consensus five-star guard Isiah Harwell.

Flemings was the underrated one out of the three, but quickly became the biggest name out of them all at the moment. He took over at the start of the season with his electric burst and speed to the rim, as well as his elite scoring ability. Flemings was a unique type of player and looked like he could be a special professional player in the NBA. Houston's never had someone like him in quite a long time.

The Cougars' coaches understood the opportunity to coach someone like Flemings is rare. Assistant coach Kellen Sampson spoke to Chris Baldwin of Papercity Houston about the kind of talent Flemings is.

Flemings Can Defy Generations

University of Houston assistant Kellen Sampson tells @PaperCityMag that UH point guard Kingston Flemings is a fit for any team in the NBA: "People say that Jerry West couldn't play today. Heck yeah, he could. Jerry West would have been awesome in any era. Larry Bird would have… https://t.co/ZvkYTZvWTK pic.twitter.com/KkDOq0yYhS — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) June 3, 2026

"Kingston would've been awesome in the 50's, he'd have been awesome in the 60's, 70's...Great player defy generations," Sampson said. "Kingston was fantastic in college and he's going to be a fantastic pro.

Houston's head coach in-waiting added that it's not necessarily because of his or the NBA's style. Flemings is just good.

"It's because Kingston Flemings is an awesome basketball player. People say, Who's a good fit for him? He's got 30 good fits in the NBA," Sampson said. "There's not a bad fit for Kingston in the NBA, I can promise you that."

The Cougars have seen a revitalization in terms of NBA talent coming through their program over the recent years that coach Kelvin Sampson has been leading Houston. Flemings has the potential to end up being the best of the current lot in the association. He can be the face of the franchise with his elite scoring, rebounding, and hard work.

His defense improved tremendously, and he's only 19-years-old. His maturity is well beyond his years, and Houston found one of the best young talents out there.

"Just tickled to death he chose Houston, and we got to be a chance of his journey," Sampson said.