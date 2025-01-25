Houston Cougars On SI

Where to watch Houston-Kansas basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions

The Cougars are still looking for their first Quad 1 win of the season

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson.
Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The showdown has finally arrived.

Two of the best teams in college basketball — the Houston Cougars and Kansas Jayhawks — face off Saturday evening in a game with significant NCAA tournament seeding implications.

Houston (15-3, 7-0) is all alone in first place in the Big 12, two games ahead of Kansas (14-4, 5-2). But the Cougars are currently projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament — while Kansas is looking at a No. 2 seed or better.

The issue for Houston is its 0-3 record in Quadrant 1 games. The Cougars' nonconference losses to Houston, Alabama and San Diego State were costly in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. All three were Quad 1 opportunities, which are defined as home matchups against top 30 teams in the NCAA NET Rankings, or road games against top 50 teams in the NET.

Kansas is 4-3 in Quad 1 games, including huge nonconference wins over North Carolina, Michigan State and Duke.

A win over Kansas would be Houston's first Quad 1 win of the season and would significantly boost its NCAA tournament resume. The Cougars have at least eight Quad 1 opportunities remaining on their schedule, so they'll have a chance to play their way into a much higher seed.

The Cougars come into Saturday's showdown on an 11-game winning streak, while the Jayhawks have won two in a row after a 74-57 loss to Iowa State. To stay in the Big 12 title hunt, Kansas needs to win on Saturday.

ESPN's FPI prediction gives Houston the advantage on Saturday — the Cougars have a 58.6% chance of beating the Jayhawks according to their predictive analytics.

Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s Big 12 road game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday:

Houston at Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions

Who: Houston (15-3, 7-0) at Kansas (14-4, 5-2) in a Big 12 Conference men's college basketball game

When: 5:30 p.m. CST | Saturday, Jan. 25

Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas

ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 58.6% chance to win

Our Prediction: Houston 69, Kansas 67

TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN

Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 200 (Houston broadcast)

Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App

