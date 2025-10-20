How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils
Houston Cougars football is coming off a 31-28 thrilling homecoming win over Arizona at home, where senior kicker Ethan Sanchez once again made the game-winning field goal. Houston is in the best position they’ve been since 2021 with a 6-1 record and 3-1 mark in the Big 12.
The Cougars will now have to face the other Arizona team in the conference, the no. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona, for what is one of the most important and toughest games left in their season. Both teams are in the top five of the Big 12, and this matchup is shaping up to be very critical in the race for the Big 12 Championship.
Arizona State is now ranked back in the top 25 after a huge 26-22 home win over what was no. 7 Texas Tech, where the field was stormed at the end. Junior running back Raleek Brown ran in for the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds left for the upset.
Tech was without their starting quarterback Behren Morton, but it was a massive moment as no one had come even close to beating the Red Raiders, including Houston this season until then.
With both teams scoring game winners and coming off of massive highs, it will be a strong fight to determine who keeps the momentum.
Meeting After a While
Houston and Arizona State have not played each other in 35 years, but that comes to an end this Saturday. The last time the Cougars and Sun Devils met was in 1990. That matchup was in fact at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, where Houston dominated on offense for a 62-45 win.
In Tokyo, UH quarterback David Klingler set an NCAA record with 716 passing yards and seven touchdowns on 41 completions out of 70 passes. His record stood until 2014 when Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday threw for 734 yards. Houston had three different wide receivers record 100 yards in that game.
This is just the 10th matchup between these two teams, but the first matchup dates all the way back to 1952, where the Cougars won in Tempe 6-0. Arizona State leads the series overall 5-4, in Tempe 3-2, and they also lead the series in Houston 2-1. Two of those matchups came in the Astrodome, and one at Rice Stadium. UH has won the last two meetings, coming in from 1989 in Tempe 36-7 and 1990 in Tokyo.
Here is how to tune in and watch this big time matchup Saturday night.
How to Watch Houston vs Arizona State
Gameday: Saturday, October. 25, 2025
Location: Mountain America Stadium (Tempe, AZ)
Game Time: 7 P.M. CST
TV: ESPN2
Listen: KPRC 950 AM
Houston vs. Arizona State Betting Odds via FanDuel:
Spread: Houston +8.5 (-110), Arizona State -8.5 (-110)
Over/Under: O 47.5 (-115), U 47.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Houston (+265), Oklahoma State (-335)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.