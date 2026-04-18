2 Things We Need To See In Houston’s Spring Football Game

Hello Spring.

Football is officially here. Well, kinda.

Spring football is for collegiate athletes, and head coach Willie Fritz will be able to further evaluate where his troops are in the offseason before heading into the summer and fall sessions.

The Houston Cougars have many new faces trying to earn a position, while several returners are vying to hold onto those spots. What needs to be seen on Saturday morning to have the coaches, players, and fans feeling positive going into the next phase of the season?

Tight End Production

A year ago at this time, there were not many concerns about how the tight ends would be able to get involved. Houston had a player named Tanner Koziol, who is no longer part of the program after declaring for the NFL Draft, leaving a hole to fill. Who steps up and can be that player who can make highly contested catches and run precise routes?

There are a few options. One of those men is Patrick Overmeyer, the transfer from UTSA, who had a notable season, was a big threat down the field, and could also block well. Another option that could be leaned on is Traville Frederick Jr., who is a returner from last season’s squad.

Will there be much of a battle? Does veteran experience get the job done, or does the new guy that brings a different skill set to the table open up the offense more? No one really knows, but the guy who does is offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, who knows how to bring out the best in his stars.

Running Back Rushing

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Not too long ago, either did the Cougars have an idea of who would operate in the backfield quarterback Conner Weigman and it was Dean Connors. Now that he is no longer a part of that running back room, it has opened the door for the next man up mentality.

Right now, Houston is still figuring out who their RB1 will be, and it could be up for grabs. Returning from last season include Re’Shaun Sanford Ⅱ and DJ Butler, but they have made other splashes to add to the depth the room has right now.

Fritz & Co. added the Oregon RB transfer Makhi Hughes, who racked up 540 carries for 2,849 yards and 22 touchdowns while in Eugene. Other players who might make some noise include Nehemiah Warmate, Zane Smith, Aaron Davis, and Steve Polk, so lots of speedsters are ready to make a statement. Who gets the nod for most of the reps, though? Whoever it is needs plenty of snaps.