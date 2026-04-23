3 Best Houston First-Round Picks in NFL Draft History

The 2026 NFL Draft has finally arrived and is set to kick off on Thursday evening, as many college football standouts will await what their future holds at the next level.

For the Houston Cougars, they'll have a few standouts of their own that will be waiting for the call at some point throughout the seven rounds. Whether it's tight end Tanner Koziol or cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr., the Coogs will have a few of their players ready to find out where they'll be taking their talent.

The Coogs may not have a player selected in the first round in this year's draft class, but Houston has managed to produce first-round talent. In total, the Cougars have 15 first-round picks in program history, with the first dating back to the 1971 NFL Draft and the most recent coming in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's a look at a few standouts from the Coogs' first round draft picks.

Elmo Wright

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Elmo Wright catches a pass against Chicago Bears defensive backs Joe Taylor and Ron Smith. | Rod Hanna-Imagn Images

The distinction of being the first ever Houston player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft goes to wide receiver Elmo Wright. The wide receiver was selected in the first round of the 1971 NFL Draft, going No. 16 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wright spent three seasons with the Coogs from 1968 to 1970, back when the program was an Independent. During his time with Houston, the wide receiver totaled 153 receptions for 3,347 yards and 34 touchdowns. For his final year with the team in 1970, Wright was recognized as a consensus All-American.

Wright would play five seasons in the NFL, suiting up for the Chiefs, the Houston Oilers, and the New England Patriots. In his career, the wide receiver tallied 70 receptions for 1,116 yards and six touchdowns.

Andre Ware

Detroit Lions quarterback Andre Ware in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

The one and only Heisman Trophy winner in program history was quarterback Andre Ware, and after his successful college career, the quarterback earned a draft selection to match. Ware was selected No. 7 overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The quarterback played three seasons with the Coogs, in which he threw for 8,202 yards and 75 touchdowns. Ware will always be a Houston legend for his 1989 season, where he recorded 4,699 yards and 46 touchdowns on his way to winning the 1989 Heisman Trophy.

Ware did not find the same professional success as he did in college, playing just four seasons in the NFL. In his four years with the Lions, he played in only 14 games with six starts, throwing for 1,112 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Ed Oliver

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver reacts to making a defensive play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Current Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver is not the most recent first-round pick that the Coogs have had. That distinction goes to defensive tackle Payton Turner, who was selected No. 28 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Oliver is the most recent Cougar who has gone pro and found success in the NFL. In his seven years in the NFL, Oliver has become an important piece to the Bills' defense, tallying 243 tackles (154 solo), 56 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, 14 pass deflections, and nine forced fumbles.

The defensive tackle was selected No. 9 overall by the Bills back in the 2019 NFL Draft. As a Coog, Oliver left the program after recording 193 tackles (123 solo), 53.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and 14 pass deflections.