The Two Next Breakout NFL Prospects From Houston

The Houston Cougars have a pair of key players from the 2025 season who could be prime candidates to hear their name called in the 2026 NFL Draft. Those two names obviously are tight end Tanner Koziol and cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr.

While those two may at some point hear their names heard throughout the seven-round draft, which kicks off this Thursday. The Coogs might also see a few of their underrated prospects, like running back Dean Connors or defensive tackle Carlos Allen, get a chance in the later rounds to sneak into the NFL Draft.

The focus will obviously be on the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, Houston has a few talented players on its roster for the 2026 college football season, who may get a chance to make some noise in the 2027 NFL Draft. Here's a look at a player on each side of the ball.

Amare Thomas - Wide Receiver

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Before the Cougars made any additions in the offseason through the transfer portal, one of their biggest wins was retaining wide receiver Amare Thomas for his senior season. The wide receiver transferred in from UAB ahead of the 2025 season and enjoyed a breakout season in his first year in the Space City.

The wide receiver became a pivotal key to the Houston offense and a go-to guy for quarterback Conner Weigman. The wide receiver led the Coogs in receiving yards and touchdowns as he reeled in 67 receptions, the second highest on the team, for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Thomas will reprise his role as the leading target for the Coogs offense in 2026, and with another highly productive season, the wide receiver could put himself on the radar for NFL teams.

The six-foot, 205-pound wide receiver has the speed and catching ability to impress NFL scouts throughout the 2026 season, and with a chance at the NFL Combine, Thomas would put his skills further on display.

Kentrell Webb - Saftey

Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Rice Owls. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Veteran safety Kentrell Webb returns to Houston for his senior season and his third with the Coogs, where he is set to be a key piece of the Houston secondary as a fifth-year player.

Webb already played a big role on the Cougars defense as he started all 13 games at safety, where he recorded 71 tackles, the third most on the team, three tackles for loss, a sack, and five pass deflections.

Now in his fifth year of college football, Webb will be looked at as a trusted vocal piece in the back end of the Houston defense. Another productive season could elevate the safety into being a part of the conversations ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft in a year from now.