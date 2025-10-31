3 Bold Predictions for Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Matchup
After the Houston Cougars defeated a ranked Arizona State Sun Devils program that made it to the playoffs one season ago, TDECU Stadium should be rocking on Saturday morning when the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town.
For the first time this season, the Cougars made it back into the AP Poll with the No. 22 next to the UH logo. The 7-1 start hasn’t been given its due by a majority of outlets until coach Willie Fritz secured the team's best win so far this season.
While it is the first step toward the Big 12 Championship Game, Houston still has work to do with four games remaining in the season. With West Virginia in town on Saturday, here are three predictions for the game.
Conner Weigman Records 3+ Touchdowns
In Tempe, Arizona, quarterback Conner Weigman registered two touchdowns in the rushing category along with one passing touchdown that got caught by one of his favorite targets, senior tight end Tanner Koziol. Against a much better defense than West Virginia, Weigman’s momentum will carry into the weekend.
This season, Weigman has been very successful using his legs and arm strength to make game-changing plays. Under a different system, Slade Nagle has been able to transform the QB into new heights after having two other coaches at Texas A&M who didn’t work out for him.
Weigman accumulated three passing touchdowns twice this season in the home opener against SFA and against Arizona. Tucking and running the ball has also been a part of his game that defenses have struggled to defend, as Weigman has hammered his way into the end zone with a pair of rushing touchdowns against Colorado and Arizona State. Expect nothing different with the fearless mindset.
Dean Connors Destroys West Virginia Defense
For two straight games now, the Kamuela, Hawaii, native has had 20 carries when he’s been on the field. It’s hard to imagine that for a third game, the ground game isn't a factor early, where Connors can bulldoze defenders and waste the clock.
After last week’s quiet showing, where Connors only piled up 48 yards and averaged 2.4 yards per carry, Fritz definitely watched the film on what went wrong and will make the proper adjustments to fit the script so the extremely reliable athlete can display his efficiency in the backfield.
The Mountaineers’ defense isn’t very disciplined, ranking 104th in total defense, allowing 5.74 yards per play, and giving up over 407 yards per game, which suggests the Cougars’ offense has an opportunity to improve Connors’ numbers. With 135 touches for 586 yards and four touchdowns, the crafty footwork and lethal speed will be destructive as Connors gets back to his effectiveness.
Houston’s Defense Allows Only Two Touchdowns
Adding defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to Fritz’s coaching staff has paid off, with the statistics speaking for themselves. As a unit, Houston’s defense is No. 36 in total defense, allowing five yards per play, 330.8 yards per game, and 18 touchdowns to opponents.
Meanwhile, the offense has freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr., who nearly upset TCU one week ago. As a group, its offense ranks No. 98 in the country, averaging 352.6 yards per game and 4.95 yards per play.
Facing a freshman with little experience in a collegiate football setting and still learning the Rich Rodriguez system is an excellent sign for the Cougars, who have brought in a ton of veterans who know how to tackle correctly. The concerning part is how Fox Jr. finished his previous game with his best numbers as the man under center.
Luckily, the Houston defense has given up over 30 points only once this season, in the loss to Texas Tech. Other than that, Armstrong’s troops have taken advantage of offenses and have communicated well under pressure and in coverage.
With the depth on defense, including defensive backs Latrell McCutchin and Kentrell Webb, along with linebacker Jalen Garner and defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr., the expectation is that they all step up to the occasion and do so.