These 3 X-Factors Will Carry Houston Against West Virginia
The Houston Cougars roster is tremendous, with players up and down the roster who can make big plays and cause havoc. Coach Willie Fritz has done an extraordinary job each week preparing his program in practice to follow the script that has contributed to the Cougars' 7-1 start.
Not only has Fritz flipped the national perspective on Houston football, but the offensive and defensive coordinators have allowed decision-making on formations and play calls to bring out the best of their players.
With a coaching staff that included OC Slade Nagle and DC Austin Armstrong, it is difficult for other teams to limit the Cougars from distributing the ball and from making tackles. Due to the adjustments made during the week and the upcoming games' preparedness, these 3 X-factors have blossomed to make an impact on the field.
Dean Connors, Running Back
Last week in the rushing category, Connors didn’t have as much pressure on him to produce the numbers his head coach was hoping for because of how quarterback Conner Weigman used his feet to evade defenders and punch it into the endzone. Weigman led the rushing attack with 111 yards on the ground, which was one reason Connors was quiet.
Another reason Connors didn’t get to show off his speed was due to the Sun Devils’ defense shutting him down on the ground, even when he carried the ball 20 times. From those touches, Connors only posted 48 yards and averaged 2.4 yards.
This weekend’s morning affair looks different for Houston’s offense as everyone will trust Connors to be more active in the rush attack. The senior who has already recorded 135 carries for 586 yards and four touchdowns ought to crush the Mountaineers’ defense, which has struggled to stop offenses.
Tanner Koziol, Tight End
If anyone was curious about who one of the best tight ends in college football is, Koziol is in that group of athletes who have contributed significantly to the passing and blocking schemes. In last week's game against Arizona State, Koziol was the favorite target and leading receiver for Weigman.
Native to Bloomingdale, Illinois, the TE recorded a 100-yard receiving night, which was his best performance of the season, with seven receptions against a tired defense. It tied his season-high when he hauled in seven catches against SFA.
With confidence and momentum carrying into Saturday, Koziol should once again be all over the field, climbing the ladder by using his frame in contested coverage that makes the Mountaineers required to double-team, especially after the loss to Stephon Johnson, who got injured.
Latrell McCutchin, Defensive Back
The senior from Austin, Texas, led the Cougars’ defense in Tempe, Arizona, against a very dangerous offense that had QB Sam Leavitt under center, who led Arizona State to the playoffs a season ago.
McCutchin has recorded 25 solo tackles this season and five passes defended. Against the Mountaineers, McCutchin should experience an easier outing due to the lack of talent in the receiving room. While there have been times when McCutchin has needed better leverage, the discipline and awareness will be on full display.
Statistically, McCutchin has been successful in wrapping up and finishing tackles with 35 total tackles already. Additionally, he has recorded 10 assists, as well as one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. After his spectacular showing last week with seven total tackles and seven solo tackles, McCutchin begins where he left off, looking comfortable everywhere he goes.