3 Keys For a Houston Cougars Victory Over No. 11 Texas Tech
Right now, the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders are making quite the case for the best team in the Big 12. They exposed a Utah team that was hot on many people’s radar, and in a dominant fashion, at that.
The Houston Cougars are 4-0, a 4-0 that feels significantly different than that of the Red Raiders. Houston beat up on Stephen F. Austin, Rice and Colorado before needing a 14-point comeback and overtime to beat the winless Oregon State Beavers.
Heading into what feels like a real David vs Goliath situation, here are three things paramount to a Houston victory once the two teams kick off at TDECU Stadium on Saturday night.
1. Start Fast
In nearly every game this season, it has felt like it takes the Houston Cougars a couple of drives to get going offensively. It happened against Stephen F. Austin, it took nearly an entire half to get going against Rice, and it put the Coogs in a hole that almost made them meet their demise against Oregon State.
Against their previous opponents, slow starts are excusable because Houston was able to outscore them. Against the Red Raiders, they will need to score early and often to keep up with quarterback Behren Morton and the Tech offense’s onslaught.
2. Keep Conner Weigman Upright
The Coogs have really struggled keeping quarterback Conner Weigman clean so far this season.
“They're 134th right now out of 136 in the quarterback pressure rate allowed,” Joel Klatt said ahead of the game. “That's not a good stat to be weak in when you're about to face what is the best defensive line in the Big 12 and one of the better defensive lines in the entire country."
If Houston wants to take down Goliath, its offensive line will need to be the best it has been this season.
3. Win the Turnover Battle
One thing the Cougars have done well this season is win the turnover battle. That has been a major part of the teams’ success.
”The first component of the plan to win is to win the turnover-takeaway margin,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “When I’ve been plus one or better, all these different stops for 31 years as a head coach, we’ve won 91 percent of our games… Last year we won four games, and in the four games we won, we were plus in the turnover takeaway margin. In all the games we didn’t win, we were minus. I harped on that throughout the spring and summer and how important that statistic is.”
When Texas Tech comes to TDECU Stadium, there is no doubt there will be an emphasis on keeping the ball on the Houston side and taking it away whenever possible.