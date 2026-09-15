The Houston Cougars will already be facing their biggest test of the season going up against the No. 13 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 3. This isn't just a regular conference game. It's the Big 12 opener on the road in what could end up being the most important game of the regular season.

It has massive implications for how the conference standings could shake out. Given the nature of this game, Houston must find a way to win these three key matchups to pull off this upset.

Houston's O-Line vs Texas Tech D-Line

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman McKenzie Agnello (66) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will probably play the biggest role in deciding who ends up winning. Houston enters as 7.5-point underdogs and it will likely be up to the trenches to try to change that. The Cougars just couldn't handle the Red Raiders up front in last season's 35-11 loss at TDECU Stadium.

Houston was unable to run the ball and wasn't able to provide real pass protection as well. It seemed as if the Cougars were overwhelmed, and that was the case with almost every team that faced Texas Tech last season.

It will be interesting to see if that is still the case in 2026. Houston's offensive line has improved with two senior returning starters and three high-level transfers. While they may not be as tall in the interior and big overall as Tech, the Cougars do look physical and strong.

That starts with Preseason All-American senior guard Shadre Hurst, who's one of the strongest linemen in the country. His 304-pound presence could be an X-factor this time around. It will be important for fifth-year right tackle Drew Terrill to be available, as he was dealing with an injury after the season opener.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore center Anthony Boswell was an all-conference selection at Toledo last year and coach Willie Fritz believes Boswell is the best center he's ever had. Texas Tech's defensive line doesn't feature David Bailey this time around, but still has senior talent such as Trey White and Adam Trick.

Houston D-Line vs Texas Tech O-Line

It really is the battle of the trenches that will play such a key part in how this game goes. Flipping to the other side, the Red Raiders' offensive line is massive. It features three seniors and the shortest player is 6-foot-4.

Houston's defensive line will also be challenged to try and get after junior quarterback Will Hammond while stopping the run. The Cougars are currently the best run defense in the country through two weeks and that will get tested.

Texas Tech ran for over 200 yards in the last matchup, and that will need to be limited. Senior transfer De'Marion Thomas was a big addition, as was the growth of seniors Myles Parker and Khalil Laufau.

Redshirt junior Ashton Porter was a massive addition as a transfer from Oregon. If Houston can stop the run, the secondary is well equipped to guard a new-look passing game from Texas Tech.

Conner Weigman vs Red Raiders Defense

Quarterback play is a huge difference-maker when it comes to conference road games. The Cougars didn't get much out of the quarterback in last year's matchup, in part due to Conner Weigman's concussion that kept him out of the second half.

Now in his senior season after his first healthy offseason with the same coaching staff, Weigman's game looks to have gone to the next level. He's much more comfortable and in control of the offense. If Weigman continues to play great and does so in Lubbock against one of the best defenses in the conference, that would give the Cougars an excellent chance of winning.