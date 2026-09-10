3 Storylines To Watch Most in Houston's Week 2 Matchup Against Southern

The No. 22 Houston Cougars got the win in the season opener against Oregon State, 33-20.

Now, against Southern, Houston hopes to show some improvements on both the offense and defense.

Here are three storylines to follow during the matchup between Houston and Southern on Sept. 12.

Can the Secondary Bounce Back?

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White (0) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Beavers, Houston's secondary allowed quarterback Braden Atkinson to throw for 376 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, there were multiple times when the Cougars allowed big plays that kept the game close, like a 71-yard pass that set up the Beavers' first touchdown.

The front of the defense held up, as Houston allowed 26 rushing yards, recorded four sacks and allowed only a 30% conversion rate on third and fourth downs.

Southern will not stress the Cougars' secondary like Texas Tech and BYU could. The secondary needs to look better in this game to regain some of the confidence it lost against Oregon State.

Southern quarterback Christian Johnson has thrown for 374 yards, two touchdowns and a 58.2 completion percentage in two games. Although Houston has a 99% chance of winning, according to ESPN, the Jaguars could give the secondary a run for its money.

Southern's Run Game vs. Houston's Run Defense

Southern's offense is built around the run game and running back Trey Holly is the engine of the run. In the game against Kentucky State, he ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in the 34-15 win.

However, Holly runs into Houston's strength. The Cougars limited Oregon State's run game, forcing them to pass.

If Southern cannot run the ball against the Cougars, Houston gets the advantage and the Jaguars are forced to pass. The Cougars already held Oregon State to 26 rushing yards, so there's a real chance that they can contain the Jaguars' run game to under 100 yards.

Conner Weigman's Distribution

In the season opener, quarterback Conner Weigman had 305 passing yards, two total touchdowns and a 66.7 completion percentage. Additionally, wide receiver Amare Thomas had 133 receiving yards, a touchdown, and eight catches on 12 targets.

The storyline to follow here is whether Weigman can distribute the ball more in this game. Tight end Patrick Overmyer had 84 yards and six catches on eight targets, but behind him is wide receiver Koby Young with one catch on five targets for 47 yards.

Everyone else had a combined 41 yards on five catches and six targets. Wide receiver Trent Walker is a proven target who could become Weigman's third-down target, having 823 yards last year at Oregon State. Additionally, Young can be a solid No. 3 option for the quarterback.

The Jaguars won't be the hardest team Houston faces in the 2026 season. However, they can run the ball and could upset the Cougars if they let them. On Sept. 12, questions about the secondary, Weigman's ability to distribute the ball, and more should be cleared up.