3 Storylines To Watch Most in Houston's Week 4 Matchup Against Georgia Southern

Houston closes its nonconference schedule against Georgia Southern on Sept. 26.

After a 28-26 loss against No. 11 Texas Tech, the Cougars dropped down to the No. 25 spot and are hoping to get a bounce-back win.

Here are three storylines to follow when Houston meets Georgia Southern.

Houston's Run Game Bouncing Back

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Makhi Hughes (21) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first two games of the 2026 season, Houston ran the ball for over 220 yards, averaging 263 yards per game. However, against Texas Tech, it lacked the explosiveness it had in the first two weeks of the season.

The Cougars had 176 yards and zero touchdowns on the ground. Running back Makhi Hughes had 71 yards while Re'Shaun Sanford II had only 30 on five carries.

Against Georgia Southern, Houston might lean more on the run game as it did against Southern. Quarterback Conner Weigman had 120 passing yards and three touchdowns. Keisean Henderson also had reps, passing for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cougars had 388 rushing yards in that game and won 77-6. If the Cougars get up early as they did against Southern, the run game should thrive.

Conner Weigman and Max Johnson Reunite

Weigman and Georgia Southern quarterback Max Johnson reunite as opponents. The two quarterbacks were teammates at Texas A&M in the 2023 season.

When Weigman went down with an injury, Johnson stepped in and threw for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games.

Johnson has 712 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 65.5% completion percentage. Weigman has 708 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and a 70% completion percentage.

If Johnson is able to create drives for the Eagles, Weigman might have to keep up the same pace in the passing game.

Can Houston's Secondary Step Up?

Over the past three weeks, Houston's secondary has been the weak spot on the team. The Cougars have allowed 253.3 passing yards per game, which is second-to-last in the Big 12 Conference.

The rushing defense, on the other hand, is first in the conference, allowing only 62.7 per game.

In the passing game, Illinois transfer receiver Ashton Hollins has 14 catches for two touchdowns and 202 yards. Wide receiver Jeremiah Ware has 10 catches for 134 yards, and Josh Dallas has 125 yards on 21 catches.

The secondary for the Cougars needs to step up now before conference play starts. Going up against teams that revolve around the passing game, such as Oklahoma State and Baylor, becomes a problem if the secondary doesn't perform against Georgia Southern.