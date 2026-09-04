Houston QB Conner Weigman Has a Chance to Start 2026 With a Statement

There's a lot of hope riding on Houston Cougars senior quarterback Conner Weigman this season. The expectations for the Cougars are the highest they've been in years and arguably the biggest reason the offense can reach another level is Weigman.

He led the Big 12 with 36 total touchdowns last season and was highly underrated for most of 2025. Now, after his first healthy collegiate offseason and the stability of a returning coaching staff, the ceiling for what Weigman can do has grown.

It's not just the improvements Weigman has made in his strength, speed, and knowledge. It's what the offense can bring as a whole. The talent at wide receiver has significantly increased, along with what's expected to be an improved offensive line and a top-end running back in senior Makhi Hughes.

That can make Weigman's job easier. The kind of offense Houston can run in 2026 can be much more sustainable compared to the 171 rushing carries Weigman had last year. With the strain on the 23-year-old significantly decreasing, that allows him to stay healthy while being more efficient.

Weigman enters the 2026 season with a great matchup against the Oregon State Beavers in Week 1 on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be at TDECU Stadium and on national TV on ESPN. This is a golden opportunity for Weigman to take immediate control and show that he can light up the scoreboard.

Conner Weigman's Show Time

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) puts on the MVP cowboy hat after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Houston's 2025 season opener, it put up 27 points against FCS opponent Stephen F. Austin. Weigman threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He then threw for 270 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Oregon State last year.

It's quite possible for him to surpass all those performances given how much more comfortable Weigman is in the offense now that he's had the same offensive coordinator for consecutive seasons in Slade Nagle.

Oregon State's secondary also lacks experience and stability. Combine that with the talented Houston wide receivers such as senior Amare Thomas and fifth-year senior Trent Walker, who's now playing against his former team. Additionally, Weigman might target redshirt sophomore Koby Young, who demonstrated his explosive play ability during fall camp.

Weigman's reads in the offense will likely be quicker, increasing his efficiency. The Cougars' offense has the ability to be more explosive this year, given how Weigman's arm has gotten stronger. Big chunk plays should be a common sight in the season opener.

Weigman only threw nine interceptions last year, and they came in bunches. Given his increased in experience and the chemistry growing with pass catchers, turnovers don't seem likely in this one as well.

What Weigman can do is open 2026, showing that he's ready to be one of, if not the best quarterback in the Big 12 by putting on a great performance against an opponent that might help him ease into the year.