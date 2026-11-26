The No. 18 Houston Cougars are ending their regular season with a game against the Baylor Bears.

The Cougars are coming off a 34-31 win against West Virginia, while Baylor struggled in the loss against Texas Tech.

Here are four storylines to watch out for in this game

Keisean Henderson or Conner Weigman

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question of this game is who is taking the starting position at quarterback: Conner Weigman or Keisean Henderson.

Weigman is dealing with an injury and Henderson is coming off a win in which he threw for 268 yards and a touchdown. Weigman has 2,552 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

Additionally, this is Weigman's last home game of his collegiate career. Regardless of who starts both quarterbacks seemed to be comfortable in the offensive scheme.

Can Houston Be Perfect at Home?

Houston has suffered three losses on the road to Texas Tech, Utah and Colorado. However, at TDECU Stadium, the Cougars are flawless.

However, most of the Cougars' home wins haven't been easy. The only exception is the 77-6 win against Southern.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Houston beat Oregon State 33-20 but allowed the Beavers to have 376 passing yards. Against UCF, the Cougars were down 17-0 in the third quarter before Weigman put on a three-rushing-touchdown performance to win 27-17.

Houston won by one score against Oklahoma State, 35-32. Cincinnati also put up a tough fight for the Cougars but Houston pulled away in the final minutes, winning 31-24.

A win against Baylor gives Houston a 6-0 home record and a good way for the seniors to end their college careers.

Can Houston's Defense Handle the Passing Game?

The statistics for Houston's secondary rank among the worst in the conference. The Cougars allow opposing offenses 238.5 yards per game, which is 12th in the Big 12.

The offense for Baylor averages 263.2 passing yards per game. Quarterback DJ Lagway has 2,295 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

The secondary has failed to perform against the majority of the teams the Cougars have faced. Against one of the best passing teams in the conference, Houston has to limit the big plays it has allowed all season long.

Houston's Rushing Game Against Baylor's Elite Defense

The running game for Houston has been one of the best in the conference. The Cougars average 208.7 rushing yards per game and running back Makhi Hughes had a season-high 158 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia.

Baylor boasts one of the best defenses in the Big 12, as the Bears only allow 18.3 points per game and have 40 sacks. The defense for the Bears keeps them in close games when the offense can't get going.

For Houston, the running game starts the offense. If Baylor limits Hughes and the running game, the Cougars' offense will be forced into passing situations.