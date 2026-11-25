Although the Houston Cougars' run to potentially making the College Football Playoff is as good as over at this point, Houston is still looking to get to 10 wins and make it somewhat a successful end to the year over the next few weeks.

Houston found a way to beat West Virginia on the road in comeback fashion in Week 12 and improved to 8-3. This was a much-needed win for the Cougars, who suffered a devastating and embarrassing loss on the road to Colorado in Week 11.

UH had to beat the Mountaineers in a tough environment with freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson at the helm, who made his first start of his career. The former five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2026 looked the part as he was able to lead the offense on a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

It was an impressive win for Houston considering the circumstances, and the Cougars ended up rising in the latest CFP rankings as a result.

Houston's New Spot in the CFP Rankings

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston moved up two spots to No. 18 overall in the post-Week 12 CFP top 25. This was the first time that Houston was at a different spot than in the corresponding AP Poll.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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The Cougars moved up three spots to No. 17 in the AP Top 25. Through the first three CFP rankings, the two placements matched. Houston was No. 20 in both rankings last week, but is now one spot lower in the CFP edition, which has more value at the moment.

Houston is one spot behind Oklahoma at No. 17. The Sooners are 7-4 and have risen dramatically recently. In the AP Poll, the Cougars are one spot behind Arizona, which is No. 16 in both rankings.

Houston is one spot ahead of Louisville at No. 19. The Cardinals were No. 18 in the AP Poll. The one-spot change isn't significant, but Oklahoma was at No. 19 in the AP Top 25. The Sooners have won three in a row, including over a ranked Florida and Ole Miss team.

The Cougars have only one ranked win over what was No. 18 Oklahoma State on Oct. 17.

It was a good CFP rankings for the Big 12, as three teams were in the top 11 to make the playoff. Utah is No. 2, BYU is No. 10 and Texas Tech now entered at No. 11.

Houston will try to target a higher spot in the CFP rankings this season after finishing No. 21 last season. A spot in the top 15 could be possible if Houston does win a prominent bowl game. Houston was initially No. 17 in the first CFP rankings of the season on Nov. 3 and rose to No. 14 in the following week after getting to 7-2.

The Colorado loss had the Cougars drop six spots to No. 20 last week. Houston ended up at No. 18 back in 2015, which was its highest final ranking. The Cougars will look to get a higher final spot this year and get to 10 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time.