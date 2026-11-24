One of the biggest storylines of Houston football’s win at West Virginia in Week 12 was the debut of freshman star quarterback Keisean Henderson, who made his first start of his career. It ultimately was a success, as the Cougars got the win 34-31. Henderson was able to lead a game-winning drive that was capped off with a game-winning field goal from junior kicker Jonathan Dimas.

It wasn’t expected that Henderson would make his first start this week, but fifth-year starter Conner Weigman was dealing with a shoulder injury and couldn’t play. Regardless, Henderson getting meaningful game action was exciting given that Houston won and he is the future quarterback of the program.

Coach Willie Fritz was raving about Henderson postgame and in his weekly press conference after winning on the road in comeback fashion.

Fritz Recognizes Henderson

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz talks with Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought Keisean, for his first extensive action in a real game, did really well. I thought he did a great job. He’s very smart and there are a lot of moving parts out there, and I thought Keisean did an incredible job. Very proud of him,” Fritz said. “Keisean really conducted himself well, and it’s a lot different than some of the other games he participated in. He had a great week of work and came out and executed.”

Henderson threw for 268 yards and one touchdown on 18 of 28 passing. His one touchdown was a 68-yard catch-and-run from senior receiver Amarre Thomas.

”He had great composure throughout the game. This was not too big of a moment for him at all,” Fritz said.

There was a reason why Henderson was a five-star recruit and the highest-rated prospect in Houston history. Additionally, there were no real changes in terms of the playbook, as Henderson has been highly involved in practice and joined the program early, prior to the spring season.

“We had great faith in him; I told him all week. I coached this week like I coach any other week,” Fritz said.

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Henderson’s time this season learning as the backup to Weigman certainly helped him get ready for a moment like this in a tough Big 12 road game. The pair have a tremendous connection built on support.

"He’s a team guy. He was very excited about getting the opportunity to play. He’s been very supportive of Conner all season, and the roles were flipped, and Conner was unbelievably supportive of him. There’s a lot of egos sometimes in sports, and those guys do not have that,” Fritz said.

There was no doubt that Weigman is the starter, as he was playing at a Heisman level earlier in the year. Weigman just could not play in this one.

“We were hoping we were going to play Conner; unfortunately, he just couldn’t go. The kid wanted to. The kid is a battler, a tough kid. He’s had a sensational season, and we just wanted him to go,” Fritz said.

Even as a freshman, Henderson was smart with the football and made the right choices, even if he had some inaccurate passes. The system isn’t easy.

“To play a pro-style offense like we play, you have to be really smart,” Fritz said.

Henderson also had 39 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Both he and Weigman can do designed runs.

“He did a great job of running north-south and a couple of good cuts,” Fritz said.

The 6-foot-5 Henderson knew his role on the team and made full use of his first chance to show why he can be a star.

“Some guys would hear outside noise and get frustrated. When am I going to get that opportunity, and he just kept working every single week. He got his opportunity, and he was ready,” Fritz said.