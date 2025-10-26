4 Takeaways from Houston Cougars’ Signature Win Over Arizona State
Houston Cougars football earned their first ranked win on the road for the first time since 2017 as UH beat No. 24 Arizona State 24-16 Saturday night in Tempe. The Cougars officially stamped their presence in the race to the Big 12 Championship and improved to 7-1 on the year.
Redshirt junior quarterback Connor Weigman had one of the most impressive performances of his career, as he threw for 200 yards and a touchdown on 77 percent completion, plus ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Arizona State hadn’t lost a home game since Nov. 25, 2023, and the Cougars are the ones who got that win and ended that streak. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Offense Gets Out to a Fast Start to Each Half
Unlike most of their previous games, the Cougars finally got out to a quick start. Houston received the opening kickoff and went 68 yards down the field in 10 plays. After Weigman had a 50-yard rush on third down, UH was set up with a first and goal at the two-yard line. A false start backed it up, and the Cougars did not take advantage and settled for a 26-yard field goal.
On their second possession, Houston finished the job on a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that took up more than five minutes. Weigman’s rushing ability made an instant impact on this game, and he got in for the one-yard score right before the first quarter. The Cougars led 10-0 after the first frame, where they piled up 153 total yards, 84 of those rushing. Houston was 3/4 on third down as well.
While the Cougars cooled off in the second quarter, they picked up immediately to start the second half. Houston had back-to-back touchdown drives to take a commanding 24-0 lead.
After a defensive stop to begin the third, UH went right down the field in six plays, taking just over three minutes. Weigman threw his first touchdown pass of the night, a 6-yard high-point strike to senior tight end Tanner Koziol. Arizona State missed a 42-yard field goal on their next drive, and the Cougars took full advantage.
Houston went on another 10-play drive, this one for 75 yards. Using their rushing attack, Weigman powered in for the one-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Cougars complete control.
Weigman’s pocket presence was excellent throughout the game, and his calm leadership of the offense was evident. Additionally, he got a lot of playmakers involved. That was a key with Stephon Johnson out for the rest of the season.
Freshman wide receiver Koby Young had two catches for 27 yards on three targets, and junior wideout Harvey Broussard III also reeled in two receptions. A new face showed up this week in freshman wide receiver Jaquise Martin, who brought in his second catch of the season.
While the Cougars offense struggled the rest of the way, Weigman’s legs gave them just enough to come out with the huge road win. He had 21 carries at the end, keeping it safe but picking up some crucial yardage.
Defense Builds on the Offensive Momentum
The Cougars once again forced four sacks this week, three of those coming from senior defensive lineman Eddie Walls III. Although Houston gave up 426 yards of total offense, they shutout Arizona State through three quarters. Additionally, the Sun Devils were just 5/15 on third down. With the game on the line late in the fourth, Houston’s defense came through with a fourth-down stop thanks to the pass breakup from junior defensive back Kentrell Webb.
This was just the third time Houston has shutout a defense on the road through three quarters in the last 20 years. Thanks to the offense getting that early start, it gave a boost to the defensive side of the ball. That allowed UH to end ASU’s 10th game win streak at home.
While UH may have gotten lucky early with Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt’s injury on the first drive, he did end up returning. The Cougars defense started taking over in the second quarter with a forced fumble on Leavitt, their only turnover of the game.
The fourth quarter was a struggle for the UH defense as they gave up 16 points. That included two touchdowns plus a field goal. Arizona State had 173 yards in the fourth. Just when it seemed like the game was over, Arizona State came right back in it with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Chamon Metayer.
Tanner Koziol Takes Over
The star senior tight end had his signature game as a Houston Cougar with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Koziol was the reliable target for Weigman, and with his 6-foot-7 frame, made plenty of great catches. He was the main reason behind the big plays that the Houston offense had in this one.
Koziol had catches for 16 yards and then another 20-yard grab where he held on after taking a huge hit. On the first drive of the second half, Koziol made a 32-yard play and then caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Weigman.
He ran an excellent route and got free in the back of the end zone. Weigman placed it high, and Koziol brought it down with two feet inbounds. The Mackey and Biletnikoff Award watchlist member showed why he is one of the best tight ends in the game.
Special Teams and Penalties Make a Difference
Unfortunately, penalties played a huge role in this critical matchup. While most of them were ultimately the correct call, key mistakes by Arizona State set up Houston well. The Cougars made them play. The Sun Devils had 12 total penalties for 76 yards, compared to seven flags for UH. There were a couple of key penalties from ASU that really hurt them.
First, they had a huge offsides penalty and a personal foul when Weigman fumbled and ASU recovered at the two-yard line right before his first touchdown. In the third quarter, a Sun Devils touchdown was taken off the board after an illegal shift of two wide receivers at the same time. Additionally, Arizona State was called for a pass interference penalty on third down in the red zone that set Houston up for first and goal at the two-yard line.
After being Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, ASU kicker Jesus Gomez missed two field goal attempts, one from 31 yards out and the other from 42. In an eight-point loss, those missed opportunities really hurt them. Houston got a lot of pressure on him on his second attempt.
The Cougars, with all this new excitement and hype, look to continue their winning ways next Saturday at home against West Virginia.