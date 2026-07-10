5 Colorado Players Houston Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

Going into this season, Houston has a more complete roster, stacked with experienced veterans leading, than the Buffaloes.

However, Colorado has some players who stand out from the rest and could give the Cougars some trouble in their matchup.

Here are the 5 Colorado players Houston fans need to know before the 2026 matchup.

5. Boo Carter, Defensive back

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during Tennessee's Orange & White spring football game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boo Carter is transferring from Tennessee, having 25 total tackles, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He is one of the most versatile defenders in Colorado's secondary.

Carter has the athleticism to impact the game in any situation he is placed in. Whether he is near the line of scrimmage, lining up in a one-on-one matchup or even helping in run support, Carter's speed and physicality allow him to make plays all over the field.

4. Randon Fontenette, Defensive Back

Randon Fotenette brings more experience and talent into the Buffaloes secondary. At Vanderbilt, he totaled 125 tackles, 14 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He specializes in run support and being an aggressive defender against opposing offenses. He possesses the range to lock down the middle of the field and isn't afraid to come down a lane to stop a running back. If the Cougars try to lean on the passing game, they need to watch out for Fontenette.

3. Joseph Williams, Wide Receiver

Joseph Williams is one of Colorado's playmakers at the wide receiver position. Last year, he was able to gain 498 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams presents a difficult challenge for the Cougars, as he can line up anywhere he wants. With his speed, catching abilities and route-running, Williams becomes an immediate threat to Houston as soon as he is on the field.

2. DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver

DeAndre Moore Jr. is the second playmaker for Colorado and is more dangerous than Williams. Unlike Williams, Moore has experience playing against some of the best defensive backs in the nation, as he used to play for the Texas Longhorns.

Combine his experience with his reliability to get open, and Moore becomes the greatest playmaker that Houston has to watch out for. He can change the momentum of a game with one catch and force defenders to give more attention to him.

1. Julian Lewis, Quarterback

Julian Lewis is a player that Houston's head coach Willie Fritz should neutralize immediately. He was one of the nation's best prospects when he was in high school and has become one of the most exciting players entering the 2026 college football season.

Lewis is a dual-threat quarterback who has the ability to make quick decisions, is aware of his surroundings and can scramble out of the pocket to turn the tide of a game. Lewis is without a doubt the No. 1 Colorado player Houston fans need to watch out for.