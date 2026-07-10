Houston's TDECU Stadium Receives Great News in Major Update

The excitement and anticipation continue to build for Houston football's 2026 season, which begins on Sept. 5 at home against Oregon State. This season has some of the highest expectations seen in years.

However, there was an issue with TDECU Stadium, the home of the Cougars, during the offseason that was at one point quite concerning. The field had suffered damage back in April due to an Easter service by Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and the initial concern was that the field may not be ready in time for the season.

That's obviously not what you want to hear as one of the expected top teams in the Big 12, but that problem is now resolved. At least for the time being.

Houston's Home Field Will Be Fixed

Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; View of the field at TDECU Stadium before the game between the Houston Cougars and the Utah Utes. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The repairs to the turf have gotten underway and will be completed in time for the season, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Houston athletic director Eddie Nuñez explained that news to Duarte while also mentioning that more work will be needed to completely fix the field at a later date.

The initial repairs to make the playing surface and top layer of the turf safe again will be enough and sustainable for the venue to host all six home football games successfully. While the field may technically still not be perfect, it is still suitable for games. The work is expected to be completed by the beginning of August, in time for fall football camp, according to Duarte.

The substantial damage to the turf and artificial playing surface in multiple areas was initially caused by the setup of the Easter service by the church, which involved a large stage being put on the field by a crane company. The stage wasn't small by any means and covered a good 20 yards of the field.

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church is located just outside the UH campus, and has previously worked with the school in the past as well. Given that Houston will not be completely fixing the field, it will not be able to host other revenue-generating events throughout the year.

UH needs those additional events to help with the financial situation of the program. The complete repair to the field will be done at another time, and that seems like it could be after the season is over.

This whole situation caused Houston's highly anticipated spring game back in April to be moved to the outdoor practice fields after being initially scheduled for TDECU Stadium. Due to the inconvenience of this, it's possible Houston will be more cautious and take a closer look at what kind of events and what stages are permitted going forward.