Houston vs Colorado: Matchups That Will Decide the Game

Going into this game, there are some matchups that will determine the outcome.

For Houston, these matchups come down to more than skill. Winning at Colorado's stadium requires the Cougars to limit explosive plays and make Colorado hesitate.

Here are the matchups that will decide not only the game but also Houston's future in the 2026 season.

Houston's Secondary vs Colorado's Receivers

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs down the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's passing attack is designed to vertically stretch opposing defenses, creating explosive plays whenever it wants. This makes Houston's secondary the most important unit on the field.

The Buffaloes will try to isolate the playmakers in one-on-one matchups, increasing their chances of creating big plays and forcing Houston's defensive backs to win those contested catches.

For the Cougars, communication is everything in order to eliminate those big plays. The Cougars must find a way to remove one-on-one matchups and make Colorado fight for every yard it gets.

Willie Fritz vs Deion Sanders

Houston's head coach Willie Fritz has built an offensive system that balances the running and passing games and a defensive system that's built on being conservative. Colorado's head coach Deion Sanders has built the Buffaloes into one of the most talked-about programs in the nation.

This game comes down to the battle between both coaches' ideas and the culture they have implemented on their teams. If Fritz can keep Houston consistent and disciplined, the Cougars can easily dictate the tempo of the game.

However, if Sanders feeds Colorado momentum and explosiveness, the Buffaloes become tougher to beat. Whichever coach is able to put his ideas and system into the game will most likely win the game.

Houston's Composure vs Colorado's Confidence

Colorado's greatest weapon is the confidence it has. Under Sanders, the Buffaloes have a mindset that they can compete with anyone, regardless of the opponent they face. This becomes dangerous when Colorado creates big plays, which fuel more confidence.

With the Cougars, they have to be composed and calm when facing the confidence Colorado brings. Houston has to limit the explosiveness of the Buffaloes in order to make Colorado doubt. Getting Colorado, a team that has built its entire culture on confidence, to begin to doubt will give the Cougars a big edge in the game.

That only happens if Houston's defense becomes disciplined and limits those explosive plays. Winning this mental battle could ultimately give the Cougars a win against the Buffaloes and give them a bright future in the