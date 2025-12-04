5 Under the Radar Houston Cougars Signings After Early Signing Day

The 2026 recruiting class for Houston Cougars football has been widely talked about in the city for months leading up to now.

On Wednesday’s national early signing day, this class had some of its biggest names sign their letter of intent to play at Houston, such as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country according to 247Sports, Keisean Henderson, as well as four-star running back John Hebert.

The Cougars are ranked 37th in the country overall according to 247Composite and 35th on ESPN, the highest the program has been ranked in years.

There is plenty of talent to go around in this class, and here are five names that went under the radar that Cougars fans need to know about.

Jeremiah Bushnell

The Boot to the H ✊ pic.twitter.com/0E73AyEcyI — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 3, 2025

Houston does recruit in Louisiana, and that results in Bushnell, a three-star wide receiver prospect according to 247Sports. Bushnell is listed at 6-foot-one and 185 lbs from Iowa, La. He is the eighth-ranked wide receiver out of Louisiana and the 27th overall in the state.

As a senior, Bushnell racked up 819 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 39 receptions for an Iowa team that reached the Division II State Semifinal. He also ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 22 attempts.

As a multi-sport athlete, Bushnell played basketball and also competed in track and field, which can give him additional athleticism. Houston already has some good depth at wide receiver, led by star junior Amare Thomas, and a bunch of talented freshmen such as Koby Young and Jaquise Martin, besides two transfers in juniors Devin Williams and Harvey Broussard III. Bushnell will be one of the new names for Conner Weigman or Henderson to work with.

Rhett Gray

Adding to the trenches 🔥 pic.twitter.com/81N3d60HUZ — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 3, 2025

The Cougars had some very tall offensive linemen this season, and that trend continued in recruiting. Gray is listed at a massive six-foot-seven and 290 lbs from Weatherford, Texas. The three-star offensive tackle was ranked No. 12 at his position in Texas and owns 72 career pancake blocks. Gray did not allow a sack as a senior. He also played basketball, expected for someone with his height.

Fritz mentioned that Gray reminds him of current UH lineman Dalton Merryman, and Houston made sure to address the offensive lineman with all the senior departures.

James Henderson III

Staying in the city ✊ pic.twitter.com/nORHtNfgLB — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 3, 2025

Under coach Willie Fritz, the Cougars have focused in on the city of Houston for their recruiting, and that is exactly where James Henderson III is from in Cy Falls. The three-star cornerback prospect is listed at 6-foot and 170 lbs.

Henderson III played two varsity seasons at Cy Falls, where he made 59 career tackles and 16 pass breakups. He also had two interceptions returned for 53 yards in his junior season. Henderson III was a 2025 All-District 17-6A First Team member and played his final high school game inside TDECU Stadium, his new home.

Kaleb Walker

Disrupter in the trenches 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gSjRN4Elfu — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 3, 2025

Houston made sure to address the trenches on both sides of the ball, and Walker is a three-star prospect who plays defensive line as an edge defender. He is ranked 51st among edge rushers nationally and is the No. 79 prospect in Texas.

Walker went to Lindale and is listed at six-foot-one and 270 lbs. The seventh-ranked edge rusher in Texas recorded 12 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits as a junior.

With his low center of gravity and a multi-sport background in basketball and track and field, Walker is a consistent rusher with strong athleticism. The Cougars will lose senior defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr., and Walker, as a bit undersized for his position like Allen Jr. could have potential.

Isaiah Broughton

The Cougars may have a huge presence on their defensive line for years to come in Broughton, listed at 6-foot-four and 315 lbs coming out of high school. He is also from Houston and played at Cy Ridge in 2025 and Second Baptist in 2024. The three-star defensive lineman recorded 13.5 tackles for loss and 71 total tackles in his senior season.

Additionally, Broughton forced 10 quarterback hurries, two fumbles, and recoveries. He is the 78th-ranked defensive lineman in the country and received some strong offers from other Power Four schools such as Florida, Auburn, and Miami, but chose to stay home with Houston. This is a big get for the Cougars, and he is also a multi-sport athlete in track and field.

This is truly a standout football recruiting class for Houston, and there are plenty of names to go around that can make the key difference in the future. The Cougars are slowly, but surely, making a name for themselves in the Big 12.