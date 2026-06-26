Trap Game or Tune-Up? A Look at Utah on Houston's 2026 Schedule

Like Houston, Utah appears to be chasing a Big 12 Championship in the 2026 season.

With this game being in the latter half of the season, it brings huge implications to conference standings and chances to play in the championship game.

Where do the Utes rank in Houston's schedule and how dangerous are they?

Utah in Houston's Schedule

Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) runs with the ball for a touchdown as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen (92) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston's schedule comprises of teams like former Big 12 champions Texas Tech, UCF and, of course, the Utah Utes. Utah will be one of the most difficult games Houston has to play in its schedule.

Last year, Utah went 11-2, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Utes brought that success into this upcoming season. Additionally, Houston will have to travel on the road for this game against Utah.

With Texas Tech in the Big 12, the Utes are a close second when it comes to how difficult they are to beat.

Why Utah is a threat to Houston

Utah remains to be one of the most physically dominant teams in the Big 12. The Utes have established a national running game that was second in yards per game last year.

Additionally, Utah complements the run with a play-action passing system to confuse the defense and make linebackers slightly hesitate. This gives their quarterback enough time to make smart passes to stretch the field.

With a strong run game, the Utes make it their mission to limit the number of possessions an opposing team can have per game.

In order for Houston to win this game, it will need to stop Utah's run game early and bring an explosive offense to score quickly with the limited amount possessions the Cougars will have.

Trap Game or Tune-Up?

With Houston going to Utah's stadium and the Utes play style, this game shifts more to a trap game. The game comes down to Willie Fritz's style he chooses for the offense and defense. Fritz might make the offense more explosive and pass more while the defense becomes more aggressive instead of conservative.

If Utah runs wild with the running game, the Utes will limit Houston's explosiveness and control the tempo of this game. The Cougars have to stop the run early and maintain consistency in scoring.

This game brings implications to these teams' chances at the championship game. Utah seems to be favored to win but Houston still has a good chance to upset the Utes.