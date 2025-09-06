Double Goose Eggs After One Quarter: Live Game Updates for Houston Cougars vs. Rice Owls
Rivalry weekend comes a little earlier in the college football season for the Houston Cougars and the Rice Owls, who are set to do battle from Rice Stadium in the 2025 edition of the Bayou Bucket Classic.
Houston had little issue with the Owls last year at TDECU Stadium, taking a comfortable 33-7 victory, which almost saw the Cougars shut out their rivals until a touchdown in the last minute of the fourth quarter saved the Owls from complete and utter embarrassment.
Now the two teams return to Rice, and this is not a Houston team that the Owls want to mess with, especially after their season opener last week against SFA.
Live Game Updates
Houston running back Dean Connors, who scored that touchdown for Rice during his tenure with the team, will now get a taste of how it feels from the Coogs side when he combats his former team tonight.
Connors led the Cougars in rushing yards during their season-opening victory over the Lumberjacks, taking 15 carries for 50 yards in the 27-0 shutout win.
The Owls didn't quite have it so easily last week, taking the fight to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns that saw the team barely squeak by with a 14-12 win.
In recent history, Houston has dominated the Bayou Bucket Classic, winning eight of the last 10 matchups against the Owls. In that time, the Cougars have averaged over 40 points (40.8) in a rivalry game that has been known for being a high-scoring affair. The Owls, on the other hand, have averaged a little over 20 points (22.2) in that same time frame.
The 2025 Bayou Bucket Classic kicks off at 6:00 PM from Rice Stadium and be sure to check right back here for live updates as the action unfolds.
Live Updates
Rice wins the toss and defers to the second half. Houston will take the opening kick.
First Quarter
Nothing going for the Coogs offense early on, a three-and-out for Willie Fritz's team.
change of possession
This looks to be a defensive affair early, as Rice also goes three-and-out.
change of possession
Yet another three-and-out for the Houston team.
change of possession
And the Cougars again force a three-and-out from the Owls, both teams looking for their first first down of the contest.
change of possession
Stacy Sneed's 13-yard run finally secures the Coogs their first first down of the contest, but Conner Weigman is sacked on a 4th and 4, forcing a turnover on downs.
change of possession
The Cougar defense still stands strong and forces another three-and-out from the Owls.
change of possession
Weigman finds Amare Thomas for an 18-yard gain, but nothing else comes offensively for Houston and they punt it away.