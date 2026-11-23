The Houston Cougars, after a thrilling win against West Virginia, are looking to close out the season strong by taking down a dangerous Baylor Bears team.

Baylor, despite struggling at times this season, presents a big challenge. This is especially true given the dangerous Bears pass rush.

Houston Is Facing an Elite Defense That Can Cause Havoc

Last week, the Bears tried to upset the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home. The hot Red Raiders, who made the switch at quarterback from Will Hammond to super-senior Tommy Castellanos, narrowly avoided the upset.

Tommy Castellanos against Oklahoma State. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' defense forced three turnovers and hung around in the game until a late field goal gave TTU a 20-10 lead - a lead that stuck until the end. The Bears' two sacks and excellent third-down defense made life hard on the Red Raiders.

The Bears fired Dave Aranda earlier in the season, the predecessor to Matt Rhule. Aranda coached Baylor to several successful seasons, but after a bit of a collapse, Baylor had enough. The Bears won two straight games, one convincingly, before dropping two straight to the BYU Cougars (28-7) and Texas Tech.

As a team, Baylor leads the Big 12 in sacks and ranks third nationally with 40. The Bears run a high-risk, high-reward kind of defense. That's shown by two safeties with 3.5 sacks and several linebackers with multiple sacks.

Baylor against Colorado. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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This team really doesn't have a monster in the pass rush that will get an offense to double-team or anything. The Bears have a couple of good pass-rushing defensive linemen, Garrick Ponder and Traevon Mitchell, but this scheme has been the main reason for so many sacks.

Baylor runs an aggressive defense that will send a lot of blitzes from both linebackers and safeties. Baylor is unique in how it uses safeties in those blitzes. That can be confusing for a quarterback, especially since it's uncommon for a defense to do that.

At the same time, though, if a quarterback reads a play well, then that QB can pick apart a defense rather easily. Safety blitzes commonly leave guys open and give QBs a chance to make a play.

How Can Houston's Offense Take Down Baylor?

After a great day from Makhi Hughes reminded Houston how good the offense can be, it's clear that Houston could use a good run game. Running the ball sometimes isn't the most flashy thing in the world.

Rushing for over 220 yards on the Mountaineers made life easy for Keisean Henderson, who started for the injured Conner Weigman. Henderson looked pretty good, but was massively helped by Hughes's effort. Even with Weigman back, a run game is always too critical. On Saturday, Nebraska showed much of the college football world what running with physicality can mean.

Anthony Colandrea runs for a touchdown against Ohio State. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska finished with 176 rushing yards, which isn't crazy, but it dominated time of possession and played with a physical attitude the Ohio State Buckeyes just couldn't match. The running game helped the Huskers win 31-28. That's just one instance of how an effective run game can help a team win at the end of the day.

Against Baylor, Houston needs to run the ball successfully to open up the passing game. Aggressive play styles can be exploited by using and abusing a good running game. Houston has risen three spots in the AP Top 25 and would love to add to its impressive list of wins prior to the end of the seasn.

A 9-3 Houston team can get a good bowl game and have a lot to play for in bowl season. The Cougars need to watch out for the Bears' dangerous pass rush.