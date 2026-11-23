It could've been a challenging situation for a lot of college football programs when the starting veteran quarterback suffers an unexpected injury and isn't able to go in a tough conference road game.

The case was a little different for Houston, who had freshman Keisean Henderson ready to go for his first career start at West Virginia when it found out that fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman had an injury and wasn't able to play.

Henderson isn't the typical backup, as he was a five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2026. Additionally, he's also the highest-rated prospect in Houston history.

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Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) reacts during warmups before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that's not to say the circumstances were tough, it was an exciting moment for Houston to see what could be in store for the future. Henderson is lined up to be the starter next season when Weigman is gone and the road game against West Virginia was a great experience to have before his sophomore year.

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The Cougars never really limited Henderson in terms of the playbook since fall camp and he joined Houston early to have more time to get acclimated. Houston has the luxury of two five-star quarterbacks on the roster, as Weigman was also one of the top recruits in his class of 2022.

Regardless, a freshman quarterback making his first start on the road is difficult. Henderson handled it quite well and put together an impressive performance given the context. Henderson threw for 268 yards on 18 out of 28 (64 percent) passing and one touchdown while also adding 39 rushing yards on 14 carries.

He didn't turn the ball over and recovered his only fumble when on the run. While Henderson missed some throws, it was a reliable outing where he made big throws in the clutch and had a strike to senior receiver Amare Thomas for a 68-yard touchdown.

Henderson showed why he's been so highly touted. The question now becomes if Weigman will be healthy enough in time to start the final game of the season on senior night against Baylor. It's a late Saturday night kickoff, and Weigman was a game-time decision at West Virginia.

It would take a big injury for Weigman to miss his final home game. If he can't go, the Cougars should still feel comfortable with Henderson taking the reins for another game, this time at home. Even if Weigman returns, will he still use his legs and run while risking getting hit?

That's something that Henderson can still bring to the table. Having Henderson available on certain packages or running the quarterback could be valuable to keep Weigman upright while also giving a new dimension to the offense.