The Houston Cougars, looking to bounce back after a disaster against the Colorado Buffaloes, had a dogfight with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday but managed to come away with a 34-31 win.

Without superstar quarterback Conner Weigman, Houston still won, thanks to remarkable offensive performances by several players, including Makhi Hughes, who found the end zone multiple times.

Makhi Hughes Looked Like His Former Self Against West Virginia

Hughes established himself with the Tulane Green Wave and became one of the nation's best running backs. In 2023, he ran for 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns on 258 carries. In 2024, Hughes continued to be very consistent and good, as he ran for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns on 265 carries.

After the 2024 season, Hughes decided to transfer, landing with the Oregon Ducks. Unfortunately, he found himself low on the depth chart and couldn't get much playing time. He finished the season with only 70 yards on 19 carries. Hughes went from one of the nation's best running backs to a guy who couldn't even see the field.

Makhi Hughes scores a touchdown against West Virginia. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hughes then decided to transfer again and committed to play for his old coach, Willie Fritz, at Tulane. In Houston, he has started to look like the player he was in New Orleans. Against the Mountaineers, he ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He also had a 71-yard run that set up a Cougars score.

This game against West Virginia is his second straight game with over 100 yards on the ground, and his third game in a row with at least 90 yards. He has started to establish himself as the starter after struggling to get more carries than speedster Re'Shaun Sanford II.

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Simply put, Houston wanted to see that older version of Hughes this season. He's been average at times this season, but lately, the senior has really started to break out. Without Hughes, the Cougars just wouldn't have narrowly avoided a second straight disaster.

Hughes Made Life Much Easier On Freshman Quarterback Keisean Henderson

Due to an injury to Weigman, true freshman Keisean Henderson made his first career start. Henderson was the No. 1 QB in the 2026 recruiting class and even the No. 1 player in the entire country.

Henderson is extremely young, so getting a good performance from him wasn't going to be easy. With Hughes, well, life was a lot easier for this Cougars offense. Henderson finished with 268 yards and one touchdown while adding 37 rushing yards on 14 carries.

QB Keisean Henderson. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson just didn't need to force the ball down the field at all, thanks to Hughes ' consistent run game. Hughes pretty much opened up everything else. As any coach knows, being able to run the ball is all-too important.

The Cougars ended up with zero turnovers and averaged 4.6 yards per rush. 4.6 isn't great, but Hughes averaging 8.3 yards per rush is. This game was simply another thrilling win in a season of very entertaining games.

Houston hasn't always played its best football, but this win was another remarkable performance overall. Hughes made this win possible without Weigman.