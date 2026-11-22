The No. 20 Houston Cougars found a way to survive against the West Virginia Mountaineers in a 34-31 win in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Junior kicker Jonathan Dimas drilled a 23-yard game-winning field goal as Houston capped off a 10-point comeback in the second half.

The Cougars improved to 8-3 on the season and 5-3 in the Big 12. They also ended their road campaign with a 3-3 mark this year. Meanwhile, West Virginia dropped to 5-6 overall and was denied a bowl-clinching opportunity. Here are five key takeaways.

Great Start for Henderson

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman’s injury, freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson made his first start of his collegiate career. The former five-star prospect and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class delivered and put together an impressive game considering the circumstances in a tough Big 12 road environment. Henderson showed why he was so highly thought of and made mature decisions with the ball.

The 6-foot-5 signal-caller went 18 out of 28 (64 percent) for 268 yards and one touchdown. His rating was 156.5, and he also had 14 rushing attempts for 39 yards. While he missed some throws in the second and third quarters, he came up big on multiple third downs at the end of the game, finding redshirt junior tight end Patrick Overmyer for key conversions.

His first pass attempt as the starter was a 68-yard touchdown to senior receiver Amare Thomas.

Poor Rushing Defense Again

Houston allowed 204 rushing yards in the first half against the Mountaineers, and it was always going to be a challenge. However, the Cougars still allowed big-chunk plays throughout the game. In total, Houston gave up 329 yards on the ground.

That changed after the first drive of the second half. The Cougars still allowed three rushing touchdowns but limited the powerful West Virginia ground game to just 125 rushing yards in the second half. That was cut down to just 43 yards in the fourth quarter.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It seemed like the energy shifted for the Houston defense, and it had real intent on stopping the run with great tackling. Houston’s defense only allowed seven points in the entire second half.

Hughes Finding Pay Dirt

Senior running back Makhi Hughes had the best game of his Houston career with a hat trick of touchdowns and piled up 158 rushing yards on just 19 carries, good for more than eight yards a pop. Hughes had a 21-yard rushing score in the first quarter and added a tough two-yard touchdown run where he kept the legs churning.

The 6-foot, 210-pound senior scampered for a 71-yard run in the fourth quarter through a wide-open hole that gave the Cougars a field goal before he had a three-yard rushing touchdown that tied the game with just over five minutes left.

Fourth Quarter Finish

Houston outscored West Virginia 10-0 in the final frame, and that was the difference. The Cougars' defense rose to the occasion and shut out the Mountaineers, and it made their job easier when WVU sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. unfortunately got injured. Scotty Fox Jr. just didn’t have that same command.

Even with Henderson in charge, Houston relied on an effective mix of run and pass that included a clutch 13-play, 87-yard touchdown drive that tied the game. The Cougars then took advantage of great field position on their last drive of the game thanks to senior receiver Trent Walker and converted two first downs to have a walk-off field goal.

Tough Road Win

Penalties were a big issue for Houston and probably the most they’ve been an issue under coach Willie Fritz since he’s been leading the program. The Cougars had 10 penalties for 68 yards, with many of them pre-snap. Those would frequently set Houston back and stall a couple of drives.

Houston was down 31-21 in conference play on the road with a freshman quarterback making his first start, and overcame all that to pull out a win that wasn’t looking too likely.

Up next, Houston will take on Baylor in the final regular season game at TDECU Stadium on Saturday’s senior night as the road to 10 wins continues.