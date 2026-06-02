Breaking Down UCF's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Houston

This game between UCF and Houston can go any way in any direction.

UCF has multiple strengths it can use against Houston. However, they have a major flaw that could cost the game for the Knights.

Here are UCF's strengths, weaknesses, and 1 thing that the Knights have that could upset the Cougars.

UCF's Strengths

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) carries the ball during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

UCF's biggest strength in this game is an updated roster. With multiple additions such as quarterback Alonza Barnett III from James Madison, UCF added experience and depth to its roster.

Combined with new talent from the 2026 recruiting class and experience from transfers, UCF has the potential to be a dominant team in the Big 12.

Additionally, UCF brings speed and explosiveness. The ability to score as quickly as possible in crucial moments proves to be a strength UCF carries. When going up against a team such as Houston that thrives on tempo and time management, UCF can keep the game close with this explosiveness.

UCF's Weaknesses

With many additions from transfers and the recruiting class, there are concerns of chemistry and consistency. It will take time for UCF's team chemistry to become second nature for transfers and recruits.

Building trust and communication will be problematic for UCF in this game. Houston already has experienced veterans with knowledge and leadership to help transfers and recruits.

Additionally, with a concern of chemistry comes a concern for consistency. In 2022, UCF had a record of 9-4 and even went to a bowl game. Since that year, UCF has had losing seasons and has struggled.

Limiting turnovers and closing games are areas UCF needs to improve on as well. If these issues come to light against Houston, the Cougars can lean on UCF's mistakes and control the tempo of the Knights.

1 Thing that can Upset Houston

By putting its strengths and weaknesses on the table compared to Houston's, UCF is put at a disadvantage. However, UCF has one thing up its sleeve that could upset Houston.

The Knights and Cougars have similar styles of play. Both teams play with a tempo-style offense with big plays embedded. One thing that UCF has in its possession is pressure off the edge.

Last time these two teams played against each other, Houston's quarterback Conner Weigman was put into a stressful environment. He turned over the ball three times and got sacked twice. Weigman was pressured the majority of the game.

If UCF can pressure Weigman and force turnovers, the Knights have a great chance of upsetting the Cougars.