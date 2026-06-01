How Much of a Threat Is UCF to Houston in 2026?

The Big 12 includes a a variety of teams with the goal of being a conference champion.

Houston enters 2026 as a contender in the Big 12. However, in order for the Cougars to win it all, they have to face UCF, a team looking to rise through the Big 12.

Here's how much of a threat UCF is to Houston in the 2026 season.

UCF Overview

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) scores during the second half against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

UCF is coming off of a 5-7 season, being ranked 13th in the Big 12. However, the Knights made important improvements in the offseason.

The most important transfer UCF received was Alonza Barnett III, a redshirt senior from James Madison. Like UH quarterback Conner Weigman, Barnett doesn't win the team over with his flashy stats; he showcases his awareness of the field and time management.

Another transfer that could prove to be useful for UCF is Duke Watson from Louisville, a powerful and reliable running back who can execute when it matters.

The Knights have also signed many recruits in their 2026 recruiting class, allowing them to add depth to their core. This overflow of talent could give UCF the same bounce-back season Houston had in 2025.

The last time UCF squared off against Houston, the Cougars were barely able to win 30-27. Although they lost, the Knights gave Houston a run for its money and showed that they could be a threat in the Big 12.

Additionally, UCF and Houston show similarity in their play styles. On offense, both teams control the tempo of the game instead of chucking the football for big plays. However, when the time comes, both teams can score quickly to shift the momentum of a game.

On defense, both teams try to instill a sense of dominance. With pressure off the edge and reliable defensive backs, both teams can force turnovers and stall drives for offenses.

Threat Level

By taking all of these points into consideration, UCF can give Houston a lot of trouble. Compared to other teams, UCF may not be as flashy or dominant as Utah or Texas Tech. However, UCF was able to give the Cougars trouble last year and barely lost due to an interception.

Houston's head coach Willie Fritz has been able to adapt to a team's style of play. In this game, Fritz has to be able to adapt to UCF's style quickly in order to gain the upper hand.

UCF can beat Houston if they play their cards right but also has a great chance of getting dominated by Houston's tempo offense.