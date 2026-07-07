Colorado Scouting Report: Strengths, Weaknesses and Houston's Biggest Opportunity

Colorado is entering the 2026 season as one of the most interesting teams in the Big 12.

Under NFL legend and head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have brought talent from their recruiting class and from the transfer portal.

However, will it be enough against Houston? Here are Colorado's strengths, weaknesses and 1 it has that can upset Houston in the matchup.

Strengths

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The most apparent strength Colorado has is its head coach and the experience Sanders brings to the Buffaloes. He has the ability to bring the best out of his players, with former Colorado player Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

The battle between Sanders and Houston's head coach Willie Fritz will be a battle of schemes and systems.

The other apparent strength the Buffaloes have to offer is their explosiveness. Colorado doesn't rely on slow-driving, time-chewing drives but rather fast, explosive plays that send the opposing team into chaos.

Having the ability to score wherever, whenever gives Colorado the edge against Houston in the passing game. Limiting those plays is crucial for the Cougars in order to control the game.

Weaknesses

Many players on Colorado are inexperienced and lack the ability to become leaders. Although Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis boasts a strong, talented arm, he lacks the experience to lead the offense.

This could prove to be a crucial part of Colorado's loss against Houston. Having experience in any situation a player is put in becomes an important ability the Buffaloes don't have.

Another weakness the Buffaloes have is dominance on the line of scrimmage. The offensive line has allowed 38 sacks and their leading rusher Micah Welch only gained 384 yards on the ground in 2025.

In the Big 12, being dominant means that a team is strong. If Colorado isn't dominant against the Cougars, the game goes to Houston. Additionally, having a weak running game forces the quarterback to throw more, which could lead to more turnovers and stalled drives.

1 Thing that Can Upset Houston

Something that Colorado has up its sleeve is the momentum it can get at its stadium. The Cougars are going to Boulder, Colorado, which has a higher elevation than Houston is used to.

On top of that, Houston is going to a place that gets cold quickly during the college football season. These things can give Colorado the momentum it needs to win against Houston.

Combine home advantage with the ability to score whenever they want and the Buffaloes can upset Houston from the momentum they gain throughout the game.