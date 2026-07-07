How Much of a Threat is Colorado to Houston in 2026?

When comparing Colorado to other Big 12 teams, the Buffaloes are considered in the bottom half of the conference.

However, with a high-ceiling of potential, Colorado could become a threat to Houston.

Here is how dangerous Colorado could be against Houston in the upcoming 2026 season.

Head Coach

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado's head coach Deion Sanders is coming back for another season, making the Buffaloes a dangerous team for the Cougars.

Being in the NFL Hall of Fame and one of the best defensive backs in league history, Sanders has decades' worth of football and coaching experience for Colorado. Sanders has proven that he can develop talent.

In 2023, Sanders coached Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Sheduer Sanders, who would go on to have over 4,000 passing yards. With five-star quarterback Julian Lewis starting for the Buffaloes, Sanders will elevate him and turn him into one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Sanders can create momentum for his team, something that the Cougars cannot afford if they want to win the game.

Home advantage

Houston has to play at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, where the altitude could prove to be tough for the Cougars. Additionally, the Buffaloes have home advantage and are used to the altitude, which could turn the tide of this game.

Combined with a loud crowd, cold weather and the decrease in air quality, Colorado has a good chance against the Cougars to win.

Explosiveness

The majority of the Big 12 teams carry explosiveness with them. Colorado is no different, having the potential to have the most explosive offense in the conference. Rather than having long, time-draining drives, the Buffaloes opt for explosive and fast drives that result in touchdowns.

Lewis has incredible arm talent that could change the game with one throw. Additionally, Colorado's explosive abilities create pressure against opposing teams, which could throw Houston's secondary off its game.

Players like Javion White have to step up for Houston's secondary to limit those explosive plays.

How Dangerous is Colorado?

When comparing Colorado to elite teams like Texas Tech and Utah, Colorado is lower on the list. However, Colorado can give Houston the same amount of trouble as UCF and Cincinnati.

The Buffaloes have the potential to beat any team in the Big 12, making them a dangerous team for the Cougars. However, Colorado has many players who are inexperienced and still have to prove themselves.

With veterans such as Conner Weigman with years of experience, Houston can easily win this game but if the Cougars get careless, they can easily lose this game as well.