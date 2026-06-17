How Willie Fritz's impact has Turned Around Houston for the Better

Head coach Willie Fritz has turned Houston's football program back in the direction of the national spotlight.

The future is showing signs of Big 12 Championship contention and even a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Here is how Fritz's impact on the Cougars has impacted Houston now and in the future.

Experience

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Although Fritz is going into his third year as a Cougar, he has spent more than 30 years as a head coach. From Georgia Southern to Tulane to now Houston, Fritz has compiled three decades' worth of experience.

His experience has brought Tulane to its first-ever major bowl win in nearly 90 years and turned a Houston team that only won four games into one that went 10-3 and won a bowl game.

That experience alone makes Fritz one of the best head coaches in the Big 12. It's the type of experience that leads teams to a championship and a playoff birth.

The Fritz Culture

From the moment he arrived, Fritz has implemented a culture of toughness, discipline and competition. His culture has created a locker room whose foundation is trust, stability and hard work.

Additionally, Fritz keeps an Idea in his players' minds: Houston can compete with anyone. With expectations of being a championship contender, his culture becomes the foundation for the Cougars and can bring them to new heights.

Maximizing Potential

Another strength Fritz has to offer is his ability to bring the best out of his players. When running back was with Rice in 2024, he was able to achieve close to 800 yards. In 2025, Connors was 23 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard threshold.

Additionally, senior quarterback Conner Weigman had 819 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. In 2025, Weigman tripled his production with 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The ability to develop a person's maximum potential is a rare trait in a head coach and Houston has found that trait in Fritz. This trait could be shown in five-star freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson and the potential he offers.

Fritz and his impact on Houston's Future

Fritz and his legacy at Houston is determined by the Cougars consistency and determination as a team. However, Fritz has helped bring the football program back into the spotlight.

Houston can become one of the best teams in the Big 12 and become a team that goes to the playoffs every year because of Fritz.