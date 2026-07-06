Houston Has One Major Weakness That Could Define Its Season

The Houston Cougars are ready to take that contending step forward for the upcoming 2026 football season. Houston had the biggest turnaround in the FBS last season, going from four wins to 10 wins, and was one of the better teams in the Big 12 in 2025.

The expectations are high this time around in the third season under coach Willie Fritz for the program to contend for the Big 12 title and possibly more. Houston has added depth in a number of areas through a strong transfer portal period and a high school recruiting class. It's clear that the Cougars are a true Big 12 team and have the talent to do something special this year.

There are many areas on both sides of the ball in which Houston has improved. The Cougars are looking more or less complete on offense and defense. However, that doesn't mean there are no areas of concern. Every team will have a weakness, and for Houston, it's a big one that could play a part in deciding how far the Cougars ultimately go this year.

A strong and relentless pass rush is always important for any football team to have significant success. It plays a huge role in slowing down the opposing offense and causing turnovers. Winning the trenches is key in college football. While there aren't any glaring weaknesses for Houston, the amount of pass rush could be an area of concern.

Can Houston's D-Line Get Pressure?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Khalil Laufau (18) tackles Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston lost both veterans Eddie Walls III and Carlos Allen Jr. up front and will be relying on the returning names to step up and produce at a higher level. Senior linebacker Brandon Mack returns, and he is currently poised to likely be Houston's best pass rusher at the moment. He racked up five sacks, and that is the highest number of sacks by a UH defensive lineman from last year.

Now, senior defensive lineman Khalil Laufau had two sacks last season, and he will also play a key role up front for the Cougars. Houston has some good size and will likely be effective at stopping the run, but getting after the passer will be important to watch.

Huge transfer portal acquisition in junior linebacker Ashton Porter will be the player to watch for Houston up front. He was a big four-star recruit out of Cypress who spent his first two seasons at Oregon before returning home. He only had one sack last season, but will get significantly higher playing time at Houston as one of the marquee players up front.

Right now, the pass rush might be a bit of a weakness, but if Porter can show his potential, that changes everything.