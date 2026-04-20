The Critical Change That Helped Houston QB Conner Weigman This Offseason

College football is an ever-changing landscape, with many rosters not ever looking the same as they did the year prior, especially in the era of the transfer portal.

One player who knows that more than they would like to is the Houston Cougars starting quarterback, Conner Weigman, who is in his second year of school and his fifth year of college football overall.

Now in his second year with the Cougars, he helped lead them to a successful season as they continue to reload their program, and the consistency has made him feel more confident than he has in any other offseason of his career.

Why Conner Weigman Feels This Year is Different

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) and offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (74) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Weigman came to the Cougars looking for a fresh start and showed he was still capable of playing his best football, with more ahead of him after flashes with the Texas A&M Aggies of what he could do when handed the reins of a program. At the start of the spring, though, not many knew what to expect from him as the signal-caller, especially with learning his new teammates and the offense, but this year, it's different.

"I mean, it was awesome, truly it was just a sigh of relief," Weigman said about his mindset this time around at the beginning of spring camp. "Not having to think so much, playing the game of football, and you're able to speed it up so much if you are just out there playing the game and not thinking about it. Knowing what I'm supposed to do, knowing where I'm supposed to go with the ball, I feel like that helped me all of spring."

He had the best season of his career, throwing for 2,705 yards with 25 touchdowns, while also adding 700 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on just 171 carries. He finished with more passing yards than his previous three seasons with the Aggies combined, and now he thinks his game is going to go to another level, with a full offseason under his belt as the projected starter.

"I feel really good, probably the most confident I have had in my abilities going into a season in college." Weigman continued about how this year feels different for him. "I've seen a lot of football, I know what to expect, and I just have to go out there and do it now."

While there are now high expectations set on Weigman and the Cougars, if last season was any indication, with a year under his belt in the program, Weigman could take another step in his game and show just how great he can be when he is in the right situation. The Cougars will welcome it as they look to build on their success.