Conner Weigman Named to Watchlist For Prestigious College Football Award
Before the 2025 season, Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman was in desperate need of a 180 in his college career after a roller coaster ride during his tenure with Texas A&M.
After transferring to the University of Houston, he got the fresh start he needed, and through the first eight games of the season, he has shown that he is still the five-star recruit that stepped onto the campus in College Station back in 2022, except now just a little bit closer to home.
And now, sitting on a 7-1 record and No. 22 in the AP Poll, Weigman could be adding some more accolades to follow an impressive first season with Houston.
Weigman Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
In the midst of his resurgence, it was announced Wednesday afternoon that Weigman was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the most outstanding player in the college football.
Weigman may not be a Heisman favorite at this moment in time, but it's hard to deny the fact that his on-field play is the best that it's ever been, both with his arm and with his legs.
Through eight games played, Weigman has completed 123 of 193 passes for 1,581 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions, but his rushing ability has truly shown through with the Cougars, running for 357 yards and nine touchdowns, the fourth and second-most by a quarterback in the Big 12 Conference, respectively.
Weigman has claimed the past two Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors, and his most recent performance against the Arizona State Sun Devils was one to particularly take note of, becoming the first quarterback in the FBS to throw for at least 200 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and also run for 100 yards and two touchdowns against a ranked opponent on the away team since Adrian Martinez did for the Kansas State Wildcats back in the 2022 season in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners.
His performance also saw him become the first Cougars quarterback since Greg Ward in 2015 to record those same stats without a single turnover.
And speaking of 2022, following their win over the Sun Devils in Tempe, the Coogs finally found themselves back in the AP's Top 25 rankings for the first time since then, coming in at No. 22.
Weigman and the Cougars host the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.