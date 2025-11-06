Connor Weigman Finally Earning National Respect
Although the Houston Cougars football program is coming off a shocking loss to West Virginia at home, UH is still 7-2 and has outperformed all expectations at the start of the year.
A key reason for that is the play of redshirt junior quarterback Connor Weigman. Although he went under the radar during the first half of the season, Weigman has caught the eye of the country and the national media over the past few weeks for his consistent, high-level performances.
Weigman Maintains His Spot
After Houston’s massive upset loss against the Mountaineers, the overall outlook on Weigman could have gone down. After all, he threw two interceptions, one of them a pick-six, fumbled three times, and lost one of them. However, it looks like the Cougars’ quarterback has really made a name for himself.
On CBS Sports' weekly top 50 college football quarterback power rankings by analyst David Cobb, Weigman roughly maintained his position. While Weigman ranked no. 16 after his incredible game against Arizona State, where he had three total touchdowns, threw for 200 yards, and ran for over 100, Weigman only dropped three spots to no. 19 after the West Virginia loss.
This places him just above Sawyer Robertson of Baylor and below Arch Manning of Texas, who was not even ranked the week prior. Although Robertson leads the country with 26 touchdown passes, Weigman is still a spot higher than him, likely due to his consistency.
The reasoning on Weigman’s spot was that while he threw two interceptions, he also had a total of five touchdowns and over 300 yards passing. Cobb blames the defense for the loss against West Virginia, which surprisingly gave up 38 points. Cobb ends the paragraph saying, “It has been a great season of reclamation for the Texas A&M transfer.”
Weigman has kept his spot in the top 20 for consecutive weeks and can likely build on that with a good performance against a vulnerable UCF team on Friday. The former five-star product out of Cypress, Texas, has put together a really strong season and earned respect back nationally. Weigman has thrown for 1,890 yards on a 65% completion rate, along with 25 total touchdowns. He has 16 touchdown passes to just four interceptions with a rating of 154.2.
His rushing ability has taken the Cougars' offense to a new level. Weigman was a great runner in high school, and Houston has allowed him to dominate in that facet with 327 yards and nine touchdowns on 99 carries already.
Weigman has clearly given this offense a strong identity.