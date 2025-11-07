Expert Score Predictions For Houston Cougars vs. UCF Knights
With the Houston Cougars taking on the UCF Knights in mere hours, anticipation builds to see if head coach Willie Fritz's squad can rebound from their recent loss to West Virginia.
The Cougars enter their matchup against head coach Scott Frost and the Knights as 1.5-point underdogs. With both teams coming off of their worst performance on the year, it appears that people are going with the home team this week.
Based on our staff's predictions, many believe that the Cougars are geared for a rebound against the Knights. All five of our predictors this week have Houston handling business and moving to 8-2 on the season.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
After Houston’s shocking upset loss to West Virginia in front of the home Cougar crowd, they travel to Orlando to combat the UCF Knights. I believe the pain from last week’s loss will fuel a strong comeback for the Coogs, handing the Knights a home loss of their own.
Prediction: Houston 31, UCF 24
Maanav Gupta, Staff Writer
This is the second week in a row where Houston is expected to blow out their opponent, and this time they get the job done on the road at UCF. It’s a big bounce-back game for Connor Weigman, who puts up 4 touchdowns and no turnovers. The running game starts to get going with Connors, and the defense completely turns around from their performance last week. The Cougars force a couple of turnovers and flip the turnover margin. Houston gets back on track.
Prediction: Houston 30, UCF 13
Kolton Becker, Staff Writer
Houston gets back to winning on the road trip against UCF. The ground game gets going with Dean Connors having a huge day. Connor Weigman has plenty of time to work with, provided by great protection from the offensive line. Defensively, the Cougars are better at limiting the amount of rushing yards this week. The mistakes from last week were addressed by Slade Nagle and Austin Armstrong and it will be evident.
Prediction: Houston 45, UCF 20
Ashton Grissom, Staff Writer
In the first Space City game against UCF since 2019, it looks like Houston has a slight advantage in this matchup. I think Houston gets back on track with a close road win.
Prediction: Houston 24, UCF 20
Michael Carrera, Staff Writer
Houston hasn’t won at UCF in a decade as the Knights have largely dominated the all-time series. The Cougars, however, come in as a 1.5-point favorite with other metrics leaning to the Knights to pull off the win at home. Houston needs this game to wash away a highly uncharacteristic performance, more so defensively, against bottom-feeder West Virginia at home.
The Cougars will need to take advantage of UCF’s pass protection woes to fend off Tayven Jackson and stay on point with their assignments. On the other hand, Conner Weigman should be primed for a cleaner performance through the air and catch back up on the ground after it was largely a non-factor last week.
Prediction: Houston 31, UCF 24