Five Bold Predictions For Houston's 2026 Season

Houston Cougars football looks to have a lot of potential this year. The build-up and hype for the season continues to go up as kickoff gets closer.

The opportunity to be a Big 12 contender brings excitement around the No. 23-ranked program heading into the season. Here are five bold predictions for Houston in 2026, given the talent on the roster.

Two Receivers Over 900, Three Over 600

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) makes a catch against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big piece to what is supposed to be Houston's improvement from last year is the wide receiver core. All-Big 12 preseason team member Amare Thomas has returned for his senior year, and he racked up 966 receiving yards last season. Thomas will go over 1000 yards in 2026, making him the first UH receiver to do that since Tank Dell in 2022.

Additionally, senior transfer from Oregon State in Trent Walker will also cross over the 900 yard mark with the Cougars, something he did in 2024 with the Beavers. He'll be another reliable target for Weigman.

Redshirt sophomore Koby Young looks poised for a breakout year after a great fall camp, and he'll cross over 600 yards as well. Houston only had Thomas cross 900 yards last year, while Tanner Koziol got over 700 receiving yards. The Cougars will have three players over 600 receiving yards for the first time since 2016.

Makhi Hughes Over 1K Yards

Houston hasn't had a 1000-yard rusher since Kenneth Farrow in 2014, but Hughes will end that streak. He's more than capable, having gone over 1400 yards in his sophomore year at Tulane. The Cougars want more of a stronger run game and Hughes will be up to the task and a traditional power runner who can get big chunks on the ground.

Houston will have an 1000-yard receiver and rusher in the same season for the first time since 2015.

Weigman Multiple Game-Winning Drives, Over 40 Total TDs

Houston's starting senior quarterback takes his game to a whole new level, while showing his clutch ability when it matters the most. Weigman will come through multiple times during the course of the year with a game-winning drive in Big 12 play. He'll also put together a great season of well over 40 total touchdowns.

Weigman put up 36 total touchdowns last year and, gets past that 40 mark. He'll also reach 3000 passing yards.

20 Interceptions on Defense

The Cougars' secondary features a lot of experience and is the strength of the defense at the moment. Houston's back end of the defense will show up and snag 20 picks, a huge jump from last season's 12 total.

Redshirt junior corner Will James had three last season, and he'll get a few more. Junior transfer Javion White had three as well last season. Senior transfer Jalen Mayo got four picks last season, and he'll chip in. Senior Jordan Allen will get involved after none in 2025. Watch out for Paris Melvin Jr., who could also be electric, and senior leader Kentrell Webb.

Big 12 Championship Appearance

The Cougars find a way to the conference championship and make their first appearance in the Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will likely require around 11 wins and a victory over either Texas Tech or Utah.

This would be Houston's first conference title game appearance since 2021.