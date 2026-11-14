No. 14 Houston vs Colorado Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box Score
In this story:
It's time for a Friday night showdown in the Big 12 as the No. 14 Houston Cougars have traveled out to Boulder to battle the Colorado Buffaloes in an important Week 11 game.
Houston enters at 7-2 with a 4-2 record in Big 12 play, while Colorado is at 3-6 with a 1-5 record. The Cougars are just 2-2 on the road, however both losses were against top 12 teams in Texas Tech and Utah.
Houston needs to win out to have a shot of the Big 12 Championship, and that starts with beating Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado team. The Cougars are coming off a 31-24 win over Cincinnati, while the Buffaloes lost to Arizona State 20-10.
Colorado's passing game against Houston's passing defense will be an important battle to watch. Buffaloes junior receiver Joseph Williams and quarterback Isaac Wilson lead a passing attack that is sixth in the Big 12.
Houston will need to bounce back and put up points with its high-powered and balanced offense.
Follow along with Houston Cougars On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from Friday night.
Houston vs Colorado Live Updates and Box Score
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
Houston
Colorado
Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.