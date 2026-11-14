No. 14 Houston vs Colorado Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box Score

It's time for a Friday night showdown in the Big 12 as the No. 14 Houston Cougars have traveled out to Boulder to battle the Colorado Buffaloes in an important Week 11 game.

Houston enters at 7-2 with a 4-2 record in Big 12 play, while Colorado is at 3-6 with a 1-5 record. The Cougars are just 2-2 on the road, however both losses were against top 12 teams in Texas Tech and Utah.

Houston needs to win out to have a shot of the Big 12 Championship, and that starts with beating Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado team. The Cougars are coming off a 31-24 win over Cincinnati, while the Buffaloes lost to Arizona State 20-10.

Colorado's passing game against Houston's passing defense will be an important battle to watch. Buffaloes junior receiver Joseph Williams and quarterback Isaac Wilson lead a passing attack that is sixth in the Big 12.

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Houston will need to bounce back and put up points with its high-powered and balanced offense.

Follow along with Houston Cougars On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from Friday night.

Houston vs Colorado Live Updates and Box Score

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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