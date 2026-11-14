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No. 14 Houston vs Colorado Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box Score

The Cougars really need to win this Big 12 road showdown against the Buffaloes.
Maanav Gupta|
Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Houston Cougars

It's time for a Friday night showdown in the Big 12 as the No. 14 Houston Cougars have traveled out to Boulder to battle the Colorado Buffaloes in an important Week 11 game.

Houston enters at 7-2 with a 4-2 record in Big 12 play, while Colorado is at 3-6 with a 1-5 record. The Cougars are just 2-2 on the road, however both losses were against top 12 teams in Texas Tech and Utah.

Houston needs to win out to have a shot of the Big 12 Championship, and that starts with beating Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado team. The Cougars are coming off a 31-24 win over Cincinnati, while the Buffaloes lost to Arizona State 20-10.

Colorado's passing game against Houston's passing defense will be an important battle to watch. Buffaloes junior receiver Joseph Williams and quarterback Isaac Wilson lead a passing attack that is sixth in the Big 12.

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Houston will need to bounce back and put up points with its high-powered and balanced offense.

Follow along with Houston Cougars On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from Friday night.

Houston vs Colorado Live Updates and Box Score

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

FINAL

Houston

Colorado

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Maanav Gupta
MAANAV GUPTA

Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.

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