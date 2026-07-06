Has Houston Quietly Built Its Best Wide Receiver Group in Years?

Houston has had plenty of attention in the offseason heading into the 2026 season.

As the Cougars enter this season with aspirations of winning the Big 12 Conference, questions about the wide receiver group come to mind. However, Houston has built a talented receiver core.

So the question remains: has Houston built its best receiver core it has had in years?

No. 1 Option

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) in action against Baylor Bears cornerback Levar Thornton Jr. (25) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas has proven that he is one of the best receivers in the Big 12. Last year, he managed to get 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while earning First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Thomas isn't just a reliable target but also a receiver who can control the tempo of a game with one catch. He has playmaking abilities that can take over a game.

What separates Thomas from most receivers is how versatile he is for the offense. He has the speed to stretch the defense's coverage, can cause separation between him and the defender and has the physicals to win contested catches.

Thomas could have a 1,000-yard season and led the conference in yards and touchdowns.

Thomas' Compliment

Thomas isn't the only receiver who has proven to be elite. Oregon State transfer Trent Walker comes in as the No. 2 option in Houston's receiver core. Last year, Walker was able to gain 823 yards and two touchdowns.

Walker brings size, experience, and elite route-running to the Cougars. Walker isn't supposed to be the No. 1 option for Houston; he is supposed to be a complement to Thomas.

With another capable receiver such as Walker, Thomas will see fewer double-teams and have more one-on-one battles. If Walker can command the attention he gets from the defense, both he and Thomas can thrive.

Depth Strength

The depth chart at the receiver core has some inexperienced yet talented young receivers who are waiting to prove themselves. After a freshman year with 191 yards, Kobe Young is returning for another year with the Cougars.

Additionally, Harvey Broussard III is coming back to bring more depth to Houston. Along with talented recruits and transfers from all over the country, Houston built up its depth in case Thomas and Walker get tired.

Houston's Receiver Room

This wide receiver core shows signs of the 2021-2022 Houston Cougars. The Cougars have a proven all-star in Thomas, a No. 2 option who can control the attention in Walker and receivers that complement both of them.

If this group performs or shows signs of the 2022 Cougars, this core could be the best Houston has had in many years,