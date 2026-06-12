Houston's Chances of Reaching the College Football Playoff Are Better Than You Think

Houston is entering a season where it has a chance to win the Big 12 Conference and put itself back on the national map.

Additionally, the Cougars have their eyes set on going even further by trying to squeeze into the College Football Playoffs.

Here is Houston's chances of reaching the playoffs.

Big 12 Championship Competitors

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) has the ball hiked to him against the Texas Tech Raiders in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In the Big 12, Houston sits on the podium with Texas Tech, Utah and BYU. The Cougars' chances of winning the Big 12 are high but the road to the championship game will be difficult.

The Cougars have to start their conference play on the road against the former Big 12 champions Texas Tech. On top of that, Houston will also have to best Utah, UCF, Baylor and Cincinnati.

Houston can afford to lose a game or two, but if losses start piling, the chances of making the playoffs will be low. If the Cougars win the Big 12 Championship game, they will be a lock for the playoffs.

Houston's Roster

Houston's roster is well-rounded, with multiple players with experience taking the lead. Head coach Willie Fritz is going into his third year with a system built into the offense, where they run a balanced attack.

Senior quarterback Conner Weigman brings his experience and talent to Houston's offense. Instead of showcasing flashy plays or big numbers, Weigman opts for time management and awareness in the pocket.

Additionally, senior wide receiver Amare Thomas becomes Weigman's main target. Thomas compiled close to 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Thomas has the ability to change the tide of a game with a single catch.

However, the biggest concern for Houston is the defense. With key players gone, many freshmen have to step up and take their place. The Cougars' defense could impact their chances of making the playoffs.

What Are Houston's Chances?

Houston has already established that it can win important games. With a head coach proving everyone wrong, a quarterback with tons of experience and veterans coming back, this team proves to be a team worthy of the playoffs.

However, everything can slip away from their grasp if the Cougars cannot execute and win important games. Losing to teams such as Texas Tech, UCF and Utah will hurt Houston's chances of the playoffs.

With that being said, Houston's chances of making the playoffs could be around the 30% threshold but could be higher depending on other teams' performances across the nation.