Houston Cougars 4-Star Commit Flips Commitment to In-State Program
This past weekend of football was not too kind to the fanbase of the Houston Cougars.
Saturday night, just after quarterback Conner Weigman took off for a 38-yard rush to give the Coogs a winning shot against the TCU Horned Frogs, kicker Ethan Sanchez suffered a rare miss with under a minute left, sealing Houston's fate in their 17-14 loss.
Following the gut-wrenching loss, the school received more bad news, one of their four-star commits, wide receiver Jayden Warren in the 2026 class, announced he would be flipping his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies, per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.
Coogs Lose Prime Wide Receiver Commit To Texas A&M
Warren, a resident of Rosharon, TX, currently attends Iowa Colony High School, originally committed to the Coogs back on July 13, and has since then made a pair of visits to College Station.
One of those visits included last week, when the Aggies came back from a 30-3 halftime deficit to defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks, their largest comeback in the program's history, to win 31-30.
The Aggies are currently sitting with an undefeated 10-0 record, number three in the country in both the AP rankings and College Football Playoff rankings, and Warren now joins a stacked wide receiver corps that should include Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman in 2026.
Warren has also received offers from many other elite programs across the country, including the Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
According to his page on Rivals, he is currently the 154th-ranked player in the 2026 class, the 23rd-ranked receiver, and the 21st-ranked player in the state of Texas.
The Cougars still have plenty of talent joining the team in 2026, with quarterback Keisean Henderson, defensive back Paris Melvin, and running back John Herbert.
With KC Concepcion in his final season of collegiate eligibility, Warren will likely inherit his workload if Mike Elko deems he is worthy, looking to have a repeat of the year that 2025 has brought them.
The Cougars, on the other hand, will look to finish their 2025 season on a high note as they travel to McLane Stadium to take on the Baylor Bears in their regular season finale, with their recent loss to TCU dashing any chances of playoffs or conference championships for the team in the 2025 campaign.
The Cougars and Bears kick off from Waco Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.