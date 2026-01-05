Houston Cougars Add Cornerback Depth From Transfer Portal

The Houston Cougars football team had a tremendously successful turnaround season. After going 10-3 and winning the Texas Bowl over LSU last weekend, Houston football is back to relevance on the national stage.

Head coach Willie Fritz and his program are looking to take another step forward in 2026, and that begins in the transfer portal.

Houston’s defense was a solid unit last season and had some big playmakers in the secondary. The Cougars are losing top corner Latrell McCutchin Sr. to the NFL Draft and will be looking to add more depth at that position.

On Sunday, Houston added a cornerback to their depth. While Fritz’s Tulane connection has drawn plenty of former players to the Cougars, it is likely that an assistant defensive coach made this under-the-radar move possible.

A New Cougars Corner

Jalen Mayo, a redshirt junior cornerback who is transferring from Stephen F. Austin, announced his commitment to Houston on Sunday afternoon. Mayo played in seven games for the Lumberjacks this season and snagged four interceptions, nine pass deflections, 47 total tackles, and one forced fumble.

Came to Texas on a Mission.

Jobs Not Finished. #GoCoogs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Eef43svZh4 — Jalen Mayo (@Jalenmayo__) January 4, 2026

The Hampton, Virginia native initially played three seasons for Virginia Union University, a Division II HBCU school, before transferring to SFA in 2025. Mayo now takes the next step in his career to a Power Four school right next door.

The 6-foot-1, 184-lb corner could probably be a good depth piece for the Cougars. Mayo follows his cornerbacks/secondaries coach, Marcus Trice, to Houston, a big reason why he likely transferred. Trice is even pictured in his commitment announcement on X. The SFA secondary was one of the better units in the Southland Conference, and this former Lumberjacks pairing looks to make their impact at the Big 12 level.

Houston will still be looking for another top cornerback to replace McCutchin Sr., who did a tremendous job and complemented Fritz as an NFL talent.