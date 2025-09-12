Houston Cougars Announce 4 Captains Against Colorado
The Houston Cougars have named their captains ahead of a Friday night matchup against Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
With a primetime game and a 3-0 start on the line, Coach Willie Fritz and his team have a chance to gain the attention of many with a win.
Friday's team captains include wide receiver Stephon Johnson, defensive tackle Khalil Laufau, offensive tackle Alvin Ebosele, and defensive tackle Xavier Stillman.
It's no secret that the Cougars have a tall task ahead of them against Coach Sanders and a Colorado team that seems to have a lot of raw talent. Not only is Houston facing their first Power 4 opponent, but the result of a team's first conference game of the season can oftentimes dictate the games ahead.
A Breakdown of This Week's Team Captains
Stephon Johnson, Wide Receiver
Johnson, a transfer from Oklahoma State in 2023, has taken a leadership role on offense for the Cougars this season. While his start to the season has been a quiet one, Coog Nation knows it's only a matter of time before Conner Weigman and the wideout find a rhythm that shakes up the Big 12.
Before transferring to Houston, Johnson spent his freshman year with the Cowboys appearing in nine games while starting four of them. The wide receiver totaled 273 yards and two touchdowns on only 17 catches.
In the Bayou Bucket win against Rice last weekend, Johnson broke free down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown which extended Houston's already formidable lead over the Owls.
Alvin Ebosele, Offensive Tackle
Transferring from Baylor after three seasons, Ebosele has been one of the more impactful transfers for the Cougars this season. After last season's struggles with the offensive line, Coach Fritz and his staff placed great emphasis on being able to run the ball.
During his time at Baylor, Ebosele appeared in 18 games while getting the start in 14 of them. In Baylor's game against Colorado last season, playing as a left tackle, Ebosele had a season-best 82.3 PFF pass-block vs. Colorado.
With Houston likely needing to establish the run tonight, that track record against the Buffaloes could prove to be significant.
Khalil Laufau, Defensive Tackle
Before coming to Houston, Laufau spent multiple years at Washington State logging 19 appearances and three starts. In that time, Laufau totaled 28 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and four sacks.
The defensive lineman from Salt lake City, Utah, has revamped a Houston defense with some major run-stopping power. Through two games with the Cougars, the junior has been a force in the trenches with five total tackles, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble as well.
Xavier Stillman, Defensive Tackle
Prior to his transfer to Houston in 2024, Stillman spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College where he was eventually ranked as the No.12 JUCO defensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports.
At Hutchinson Community College, the senior totaled 31 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, and 8.5 sacks.
Appearing in all 12 games for the Cougars in 2024, Stillman totaled 10 total tackles which included two tackles for a loss and a sack.