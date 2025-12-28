Houston Cougars Keep It Close Through First Half Vs. LSU Tigers

What started with an electric kick return to start the game for LSU has now turned into The Houston Cougars Show some 30 minutes later in the 2025 Kinder's Texas Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the LSU Tigers.

At the conclusion of the second quarter, the Cougars led the Tigers 21-14, neither team giving much of an inch through a majority of the first half as Houston looks to cap off their best season in seemingly ages, while LSU is looking for some positivity as they head into the Lane Kiffin era.

After LSU scored the game's first 14 points, Houston would break off for 21 unanswered, taking the lead shortly before the first half clock hit triple zeroes.

Houston Tied With LSU At Half

LSU senior wide receiver and return specialist Barion Brown wasted no time putting LSU on the board, taking the opening kickoff 99 yards all the way back to the house for a touchdown.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After forcing the Cougars to punt after their offense stalled, the Tigers would strike yet again as quarterback Michael Van Buren would hit tight end Trey'Dez Green for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead on their first five plays, not even three minutes into the ball game.

The Cougars would come back, however, with quarterback Conner Weigman finding wideout Amare Thomas for an eight-yard score midway through the first quarter and would connect with the former University of Alabama-Birmingham receiver for a four-yard score in the opening moments of the second quarter to knot the game at 14 points.

Wide receiver Kobe Young would then draw a defensive pass interference call, which was then followed by LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson drew the Coogs closer to the goal line, and Weigman found his own trusty tight end in Tanner Koziol for the go-ahead touchdown pass with four seconds left in the half, giving Houston the 21-14 lead.

The game has seen each team attempt a fourth-down conversion, with LSU executing their lone attempt successfully and Houston going 1-for-2 on theirs.

Weigman's passing has been efficient thus far in the first half, completing eight of his 10 attempts for the two touchdowns to Thomas, and 132 passing yards to show for thus far.

The former Texas A&M signal caller has also been Willie Fritz's best rusher on the night, taking off nine times for 42 yards.

Tight end Tanner Koziol, after a slow start to the game, has caught six passes from Weigman for a touchdown and 42 yards, a team high.

The Cougars have moved the chains 12 times so far in the game, including three on their first scoring drive due to penalties by the Tigers, including a very obvious facemask on Weigman.

Outside of his scoring pass to his tight end, LSU's Van Buren has also been lacking in passing yards in the first half, only 66 yards, but on only five completions.

The Cougar defense has played a big role in the lack of passing yards, sacking Van Buren three times and keeping him limited in the rushing game, only seven yards in just as many attempts.

The 2025 Kinder's Texas Bowl will resume shortly from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.