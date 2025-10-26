Houston Cougars Lead Arizona State Sun Devils After Impressive First Half
For the Houston Cougars, Saturday night's road game against the Arizona State Sun Devils was a chance for them to earn the respect they rightfully deserve. They've been flying under the record despite their 6-1 record, but a win over the Sun Devils - who just knocked off undefeated Texas Tech last week - would prove that they're to be taken seriously.
Through 30 minutes, the Cougars look like a team with something to prove as they have a 10-0 lead going into halftime. They weren't perfect, particularly in the second quarter, but a first-half shutout on the road is about as good any team could realistically hope for, especially as an underdog.
From the get-go, it was clear that the Cougars came to play.
Houston Cougars Have Arizona State Sun Devils on the Ropes
The Cougars' offense was absolutely rolling on their first two drives, for the most part at least.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Cougars marched right down the field and made it inside the Sun Devils' 10-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal after the normally sure-handed Tanner Koziol dropped a wide-open touchdown.
They didn't have to settle on the second drive, though, as Conner Weigman punched it in from a yard out for his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. Even that came with a scare, as Weigman appeared to fumble just before the touchdown, but two penalties against Arizona State saved Houston from utter disaster.
The offense slowed down after that, and will definitely need to get going again in the second half, but it was still a solid performance all things considered.
Weigman had himself a very impressive half, completing eight of 10 passes for 84 yards while adding 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Koziol, despite his drop in the end zone, had three receptions for a team-high 41 yards. Dean Connors had a relatively quiet half, rushing for just 33 yards on 13 carries (2.5 yards per attempt).
For the Sun Devils, Sam Leavitt - who's come in and out of the game due to injury - completed seven of 13 passes for 93 yards while adding 21 yards on the ground. Malik McClain has done some damage with three receptions for 71 yards, including a 33-yard gain that got Arizona State into Houston territory late in the half.
The Sun Devils will get the ball to start the second half.