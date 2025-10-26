Sam Leavitt Returns After Foot Injury vs Houston
Arizona State fans all just exhales a sigh of relief.
Early in the contest against the Cougars, Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt has exited with a foot injury. He has since been replaced by backup Jeff Sims.
Leavitt has been a major part of Arizona State’s success throughout his career and would have been a major loss for the Sun Devils if he was unable to return.
Sam Leavitt’s Injury
Sam Leavitt exiting provided an excellent window for the Houston Cougars to build an early lead. With Leavitt in the locker room, Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was able to put the Coogs out to an early 10-0 lead, something that will surely come in handy now that Leavitt has returned.
"Well, obviously, they're the defending Big 12 conference champion," Houston Cougars coach Willie Fritz told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game. "Matter of fact, I actually went to their game against Texas, and you know, they had a call here or there they didn't quite get. And then, they should've, would've, could've won the game. So, Coach Dillingham has done a phenomenal job and they've done a great job of recruiting, very, very talented offense, defense, kicking game. So, it's going to be a big-time challenge for us."
Leavitt has been a major part of the team’s successes both this season and last. So far in 2025, Leavitt has completed 127 of his 204 pass attempts for 1,358 yards, nine touchdown passes, and just three interceptions while also showing off his dual-threat ability, adding 284 rushing yards on 67 attempts and an additional five scores on the ground.
Last year, Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo led the team to the College Football Playoff and nearly defeated the Texas Longhorns in the semifinal game.
“They’ve got an excellent quarterback,” Fritz said. “He’s one of the top guys in the country at the quarterback position. Twenty years ago, guys would get in the pocket and they would were statues and that’s not the case anymore. Seems like all of them can move around a little bit. We’re going to be playing back-to-back weeks where guys can really move around well.”
While Sims was in for Arizona State, he led the offense into field goal territory before kicker Jesus Gomez failed to convert on the field goal try, leaving the Sun Devils scoreless.
Taking down the Sun Devils could push the Coogs into the Top-25. Follow along here as the action continues to unfold.