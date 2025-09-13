Houston Cougars Lead Colorado Buffaloes After Exciting First Half
The Houston Cougars entered Friday night's Big 12 opener against the Colorado Buffaloes knowing they had some things to clean up after their first two games, and through 30 minutes, they're doing a good job of that.
Heading into the locker room, the Cougars lead the Buffaloes 16-14 and look solid on both sides of the ball. Not perfect, mind you, but solid.
Perhaps the best aspect of the Cougars' first-half performance came in the first few minutes.
Houston Cougars Avoid Another Slow Start
The Cougars started last week's game against Rice excruciatingly slowly, as they didn't put any points on the board until the final minute of the first half. This time, however, they came out of the gate swinging.
On their first three drives, the Cougars racked up 158 yards of total offense and jumped out to an early 13-0 lead. Ethan Sanchez nailed a 52-yard field goal on the first drive, then Dean Connors - who ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns last week against his former team - found the end zone once again from four yards out. After that, Sanchez hit a 43-yarder to pad the Cougars' lead early in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Houston's defense had a phenomenal start to the game as well. The Cougars held the Buffaloes to punt on each of their first four drives and held them to just 42 yards of total offense.
In the middle of the second quarter, though, Colorado began to find its rhythm on offense. The Buffaloes went on a 10-play, 93-yard drive to get on the board, with Simeon Price breaking away for a 38-yard rushing touchdown to cap off the drive.
After another Sanchez field goal, this one from 47 yards out, the Buffaloes put together another long drive just before halftime, going 88 yards on just six plays. Quarterback Ryan Staub fumbled as he was going across the goal line, but tight end Zach Atkins recovered in the end zone to score
Conner Weigman was sharp again in the first half, completing seven of 14 passes for 112 yards while adding 71 yards on eight rushing attempts. Connors has 29 yards and the aforementioned touchdown on seven carries.
For the Buffaloes, Staub completed 12 of 18 passes for 119 yards and rushed for 33 yards. Price ran for 49 yards and a touchdown on four carries, while Omarion Miller leads the way in receiving with 54 yards on three catches.
The Cougars will receive the second-half kickoff.